Opinion

Ex-servicemen’s claims

Time for an ISPR clarification

By Editorial
18
0

It could have only happened in Pakistan’s upside down, tail wagging the dog, topsy turvy polity. Ex-servicemen, supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan, claimed at a press conference in Islamabad the other day that the army chief had assured them of conducting polls in 90 days’ time.

We are a praetorian state, yes, and we know how the cookie crumbles here. But here are ex-servicemen proudly claiming that the army chief had promised them to do something that is otherwise the function of, first, the civil government and then, that of the election commission. There is no love lost between them and the present army chief, but this wasn’t some sort of expose that they were trying to pull off. No, here their objection is to him not doing so despite claiming he would.

- Advertisement -

The retired servicemen are, by definition, civilians. Technically, the military has no control over them and they should be allowed to say their piece. But the ISPR should certainly clarify its position on this issue. If several retired two and three-star officers are making some claims, these would gain some traction in the marketplace of ideas. The ISPR should clarify the position of the army chief.

Lastly, some amusing footage and videos coming out from the protest of the former military officers outside the press club in Islamabad. When reporters started questioning them about their careers and the political role that they had played during it, they were turtles on their backs. What twisted the knife was these were very targeted, individualised questions by reporters who had done their research about individual generals. The retired generals couldn’t face any of the questions that even novice politicians would have handled with ease.

None of the generals had seen battle, it would appear.

Previous articleCost of a snap and a mistaken signal
Next articleUnder the shadow of IMF
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

The Progressive/Moderate Battle in the Democratic Party

Washington Watch While the GOP’s internal battle is all about Trump and Trumpism, the conflict playing out on the Democratic side is between the party’s...
Read more
Comment

Culture of forced disappearance

By: Syeda Mehdiya Ali Pakistan is a developed independent state but its political scenario and security measures have always remained under question. Due to the...
Read more
Editorials

Under the shadow of IMF

The PML(N)-led coalition government faces serious challenges on the economic front. As the government prepares the budget, it is required to cope with a...
Read more
Comment

Cost of a snap and a mistaken signal

The former Indian envoy to Afghanistan stated on the recent development of the Taliban-India relationship that New Delhi withdrew from Kabul because of security...
Read more
Letters

Plight of people

My beloved country is in the grip of numerous dire problems ranging from crushing inflation to unbearable load-shedding. Unfortunately, our leaders, who tout to...
Read more
Letters

Hermetic technology

According to a report shared by Asian Development Bank Pakistan can save up to $1.3 billion annually in post-harvest losses. Inadequate storage facilities is...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Culture of forced disappearance

By: Syeda Mehdiya Ali Pakistan is a developed independent state but its political scenario and security measures have always remained under question. Due to the...

Under the shadow of IMF

Ex-servicemen’s claims

Cost of a snap and a mistaken signal

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.