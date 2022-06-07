Daily Covid-19 report: 50 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reports 50 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the ministry of health said Tuesday.

With the new cases, the tally of infected people increased to 1,530,814, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,379 people died from the pandemic in Pakistan, with no more deaths on Monday, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Monday, 11,313 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.44 percent.

Currently, there are 57 active cases that are in critical condition in the country.