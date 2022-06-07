NATIONAL

Daily Covid-19 report: 50 new cases

By Staff Report
Traffic passes visitors to the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Pakistan's central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate for a seventh straight meeting even as an economic recovery from the pandemic is fanning Asia's fastest inflation. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reports 50 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the ministry of health said Tuesday.

With the new cases, the tally of infected people increased to 1,530,814, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,379 people died from the pandemic in Pakistan, with no more deaths on Monday, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Monday, 11,313 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.44 percent.

Currently, there are 57 active cases that are in critical condition in the country.

Previous articleIntense heat will test Pakistan, West Indies in ODI series
Staff Report

