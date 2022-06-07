Intense heat will test Pakistan, West Indies in ODI series

MULTAN: Intensive heat will test the fitness of players when Pakistan hosts the West Indies in the three-match limited-overs international series starting Wednesday.

The temperature is expected to top 45 degrees Celsius (113 F) this week in Multan, and organisers have pushed back the starting time for games to 4:00 pm to offer some respite.

Players will be given ice collars and vests during stoppages in play, and extra water breaks to keep them hydrated.

“We’ll try to make the guys understand what they have to do personally to hydrate themselves properly both before, during and after the games,” West Indies coach Phil Simmons said Tuesday.

“The heat is going to be extreme, (but) Pakistan are playing in the heat, too, so it’s going to be an even contest when we start the day. How we deal with it before, during and after is going to help us a lot.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) relocated the series to Multan from Rawalpindi last week because of the uncertain political situation in the country. The opposition, led by former prime minister Imran Khan, is planning rallies in Islamabad, which is adjacent to Rawalpindi.

West Indies are coming off a 3-0 series win over the Netherlands last week at Amstelveen, where their top order scored prolifically. Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers scored centuries while Brandon King made 91 not out in the second game.