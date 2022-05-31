Sports

PCB shifts ODI series against West Indies to Multan

By The Associated Press
MULTAN, PAKISTAN - NOVEMBER 13: A general view of The Multan Cricket Stadium showing England batsmen Marcus Trescothick and Ian Bell during their partnership during the second day of the First Test Match between Pakistan and England at The Multan Cricket Stadium on November 13, 2005 in Multan, Pakistan. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shifted next month’s ODI series against the West Indies from Rawalpindi to Multan in the wake of expected protest rallies planned by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party.

Former prime minister Imran Khan is planning protest rallies in Islamabad, which is adjacent to Rawalpindi, in the coming days.

Khan called off a planned, opened-ended rally and sit-in last week in Islamabad after personally leading thousands of his supporters during a march on Islamabad.

The PCB had kept Multan as a back-up option and said Monday that the three-match ODI series, which is part of the Cricket World Cup Super League, will now be played as per schedule on June 8, 10 and 12.

Since the PCB is relaying the pitches at the National Stadium in Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Multan is the only other venue available to host international matches.

It will be the first time that Pakistan hosts international games during the summer and the PCB has planned to start the games at 4:00 pm. West Indies will arrive in Islamabad on June 6 and will travel to Multan on a charter flight the same day.

The ODI series was postponed last year after West Indies played the three T20s but was forced to go back home due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp. However, there will be no bio-secure bubble for the ODI series.

The Associated Press

Sports

Liverpool chairman demands apology for French minister’s comments

LONDON: Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner has demanded an apology from the French sports minister after she said fans with fake tickets and the club's...

Israel should consider ‘terror’ tag for Jewish extremists: minister

Trudeau announces Canada handgun ‘freeze’

Epaper – May 31-2022 LHR

