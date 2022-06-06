NATIONAL

IHC dismisses petition challenging amendment in election laws

By Staff Report
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers exit the high court after the case hearing of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in Islamabad on April 18,2013. A Pakistani court on Thursday ordered the arrest of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for his controversial decision to dismiss judges when he imposed emergency rule in 2007, officials said. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition with regard to an amendment in the procedure of overseas Pakistanis’ vote.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah hearing the petition said the petition is premature as the president has sent back the bill of amendment in the law to the Parliament.

“The proposed amendment has not become a law to be notified,” Justice Minallah said. “Nothing as yet happened which needs to be struck down.”

“I have collected all relevant laws of the world for the court,” the counsel for the petitioner said. “Didn’t overseas Pakistanis exercise their right to vote in previous elections,” the bench questioned. “They did so in by-elections,” the lawyer replied.

“Are you respect the constitution, the Parliament must also be esteemed,” the judge remarked.

“This process began 30 years ago, we want a continuation of the process, which has been halted,” the lawyer pleaded.

“You should peruse the laws of all American states, which are divergent with regard to the vote of the overseas nationals,” the court observed.

“You file a new petition after amendment in the law,” the bench said and dismissed the plea.

In the previous hearing, Justice Minallah said overseas Pakistanis have not been disenfranchised in the amendment. “If nine million overseas citizens will vote in a single constituency,” he questioned.



