Graduates Are Unemployed

The issue of unemployment, particularly among graduates keeps on rising. Thirty-one percent of young people in Pakistan are currently unemployed, and many of them have professional degrees. This issue has occurred for various reasons. Such as the poor education system in the country, many educational institutions do not provide quality education and also do not train the students according to the market requirements. The education system is not trained from the primary level to college graduates, that only focuses on educating theoretically whereas, not trying to use applications of those theoretical concepts in the physical world for that reason, students are only bounded by books. Therefore, our education system must need to train skills like entrepreneurial skills and characteristics in youth.

Another reason is the lack of sources, graduates have been waiting for vacancies for a long time because of the lack of correspondence between vacancies and their skills and competencies. For example, more or fewer graduates have brilliant skills and competencies, but they face barriers in meeting some of the vacancies because of inconsistency. As high-level graduates in their field do work in other fields to survive and they waste their degrees in particular fields. Recently observe a qualified marketing MBA working in a clerical position instead of a sales department in any business. Moreover, the lack of opportunities the country desires to be a talented nation, but due to the poor employment system, many talented graduates do not find a specific platform to show their skills that’s why many graduates remain jobless. In addition, lack of experience when graduates went to job interviews they frequently ask the question “how experienced you are?” although systems need to provide a chance to experience for skilled graduates everyone asks for high experience in their fields.

To conclude, the public must show concern for this issue. The government must take action and provide more or less job security for people who work in the business sector.

SEHRISH ABID SOOMRO,

Sukkur.

