Sports

PCB announces affordable ticket prices for Pak-West Indies ODIs

By APP

MULTAN: To mark the return of international cricket to the City of Saints Multan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set affordable ticket prices for the fans to watch their superstars in action during the upcoming three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League One-Day Internationals against the West Indies.

The ticket prices range from PKR300 to PKR500 for the three matches to be played on 8, 10 and 12 June at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The Fans can book their tickets online and physically for the ODI series. Online tickets will be available on www.Bookme.pk whereas physical tickets will be available at designated stores of M&P and mobile vans located at Fatima town, Guslhat town and Kacheri chowk.

The General tickets which include Elahi Brothers, Hanif Mohammad, Mushtaq Ahmed and Wasim Akram enclosures will be available for PKR300.

The Premium category tickets for the Fazal Mahmood Enclosure, Imran Khan Enclosure, Javed Miandad Enclosure and Zaheer Abbas Enclosure are set at PKR500.

A high-profile commentary panel will call the action with Ian Bishop and Jeff Dujon joining Bazid Khan, Sana Mir and Urooj Mumtaz, and Zainab Abbas taking the presenter’s responsibilities.

The action from the three ODIs will be produced by 21 full high-definition cameras. The production includes full version of Hawkeye with all the DRS enhancements. The matches will be telecasted around the world through SKY UK (United Kingdom), Sky NZ (New Zealand), Fox Sports (Australia), SuperSports (Sub-Saharan Africa), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sony (South Asia excluding Pakistan), Willow Sports (North America), Etisalat CricLife (Middle East & North Africa) and ICC TV (Non Broadcast Territories).

Fans in Pakistan will be able to watch Babar Azam’s and Nicholas Pooran’s sides on PTV Sports and ARY ZAP, who are the live-streaming partners

APP

