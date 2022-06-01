PRA sets to exceed revenue target for third year

- Advertisement -

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) on Wednesday claimed to have collected more than Rs150 billion revenue against the target of Rs155 billion set for the current fiscal year.

According to the authority spokesperson, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the PRA proved to be a tax-collection agency, having collected more than Rs150 billion in taxes at the provincial level.

Citing provisional figures, the spokesperson informed that Rs14.22 billion has been collected during the month of May 2022, recording an increase of 23 percent over Rs11.6 billion collected in May 2021.

The spokesperson further added that the total collection of PRA during the first 11 months of the financial year 2021-22 has reached Rs153 billion, saying that the number is expected to increase further after finalization of civil accounts.

“This exceptional performance show that the PRA will exceed its revenue target of Rs155.9 billion and this will be the third consecutive year that the PRA has exceeded its revenue target,” she pointed out.

On the other hand, the PRA chairman informed Pakistan Today that every member of the PRA team has worked hard for the revenue collection and meeting the target.

“The current performance vindicates the PRA’s stance that goals can be achieved if strategies such as stakeholder involvement, taxpayer facilitation and teamwork are adopted instead of adopting an aggressive attitude,” he declared.