Opinion

IESCO’s mismanagement and incompetence

By Editor's Mail
0
0

The plan to build a separate feeder for the city to address the growing problems of power tripping and load in the city of Daultala failed due to the incompetence and mismanagement of IESCO officials. On paper, the project was completed a year ago, but in reality, more than 20 percent of the work remains to be done. Ignored by IESCO construction and IESCO operations, this huge project has gone unnoticed by consumers instead of meeting its targets. It should be noted that this project has cost a whopping Rs. 27.5 million.

Instead of building a city feeder, the city has been connected to three different feeders, adding to the power problems. Disregarding the rules and regulations of the project, ISCO officials have connected only the middle population of the city to the city feeder.

- Advertisement -

While the northern population of the city is connected to the Ahdi feeder and the southern population to the Dera Muslim feeder. Both the feeders are spread over a wide area, they have a lot of load and line faults due to which power outages have increased. The Chief Executive Officer of IESCO should immediately take notice of this mismanagement and incompetence and rectify the situation.

QASIM ALI QASIM

RAWALPINDI

Previous articleIntensifying quagmire
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Intensifying quagmire

Currently, Pakistan finds itself in a political and economic quagmire, which is intensifying because of the conflicts of interests of those at the helm....
Read more
Letters

Load-shedding

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had promised to end load shedding in the country by May 1. Unfortunately, citizens were given no respite even during...
Read more
Letters

E-governance

Recently, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decided to live-stream judicial proceedings and constituted an e-committee to propose rules for such proceedings. This is a...
Read more
Editorials

A dangerous narrative

There is little that distinguishes PTI chief Imran Khan from the run-of-the-mill politicians other than his holier-than-thou posture. Like them he makes all sorts...
Read more
Editorials

Politicians, please

A peace deal is being negotiated, we are informed. Details are filtering in from the cold, as it were, and they are sparse. Such...
Read more
Comment

Taqlid

Taqlid in religion originally means deferring to expert opinion. Deferring to expert opinion is unavoidable in all walks of life. Life is way too...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

A dangerous narrative

There is little that distinguishes PTI chief Imran Khan from the run-of-the-mill politicians other than his holier-than-thou posture. Like them he makes all sorts...

Politicians, please

Muqam hints at governor’s rule in KP

ECP decreases NA seats to 336 in preliminary delimitation of constituencies

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.