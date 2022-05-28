Sports

Liverpool to play for Ukraine people in Champions League final, Klopp says

By Reuters
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool at The King Power Stadium on December 28, 2021 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

PARIS: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp dedicated Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris to the people of Ukraine, expressing support for the country against Russia’s invasion.

The game, a rematch of the 2018 final, had been scheduled for St Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena but was shifted to the Stade de France after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbour.

“I am happy that the game is here for thousands of reasons,” Klopp told reporters. The war is still going on and we have to think about that.”

The German said moving the final to Paris was “exactly the right message that Russia should get”.

Moscow calls the war a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. Kyiv and the West call it an unprovoked war of aggression.

“We play this final for all the people in Ukraine. I am sure some people in Ukraine can still watch it and we do it for you, 100 percent,” Klopp said.

Liverpool hopes to win a third trophy this season after success in the League Cup and FA Cup, while Real seeks to add to their LaLiga triumph and clinch a record-extending 14th Champions League crown.

