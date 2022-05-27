Opinion

A difficult decision for PTI

Holding talks instead of rallies

By Editorial
0
0

PTI chief Imran Khan is going to find in days to come that political issues can only be resolved through talks rather than ultimatums and agitation. He wants the National Assembly to be immediately wrapped up and new elections announced. The ruling alliance is finally ready for the elections. A National Assembly committee has appointed two missing Election Commission members with the result that the ECP is now at full strength with all the four provinces duly represented. The National Assembly has also passed the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022 with two important provisions that are likely to irk the PTI. The first is the rejection of the Electronic Voting Machines for casting votes. The second is denial of voting rights to expatriates. With the PTI having resigned from the National Assembly it will have no role in the appointment of the caretaker PM either who will be nominated by the PM and the leader of the opposition through consensus.

The government has withdrawn some of the NAB laws widely considered to be draconian. These laws had demoralized the bureaucracy, making it reluctant to take decisions while the provisions were used to harass the business community also. The PTI government had made use of these laws specially to subject opposition leaders to media trial and prolonged incarceration in the absence of evidence. This would ensure that the opposition leaders would not face humiliation and undeserved torture any more.

- Advertisement -

Fulfilling a promise made to the bIMF to gradually taper off the financial burden on the budget, the government has announced a significant rise in fuel prices, though still less than required by IMF. It has also decided to divert funds from development projects to finance the budget deficit. This has sent a positive message to financial markets, leading to a surge in rupee’s value and to the KSE-100 index gaining over 950 points during intraday trade. The move is also supposed to convey that, unlike the PTI, the PML(N)-led parties care more for the national interest than for their own partisan gains.

What is still lacking  is any meaningful move by the govt to secure the  common man from inflation which is bound to rise further with increase in fuel prices.

While maintaining that only National Assembly  will decide the election date  the PM has shown willingness   to hold committee level talks with PTI. There is need to resolve issues through talks than waste energies and resources in marches and sit-ins.

Previous articleYasin Malik convicted
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Yasin Malik convicted

The sentencing of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation League chief Yasin Malik to life imprisonment has caused more outrage in the Held Valley than his...
Read more
Letters

Child development

As children grow older, they undergo both physical and mental changes, which impact their overall development. Physical changes include weight and height while mental...
Read more
Letters

Rotten political system

The ongoing conflict in Pakistani politics is getting worse instead of reaching a fruitful conclusion. Prejudice has permeated politics to such an extent that...
Read more
Letters

Illegal smuggling

The term smuggling refers to the illegal transportation of objects, substances, information or people from one area to another. In order words, it means...
Read more
Letters

Illegal sales of cigarettes

The unchecked illegal sale of cigarettes in Pakistan is posing a serious threat to public health and nullifying Government’s tobacco control initiatives. According to...
Read more
Comment

The effects of neutrality

AT PENPOINT Why is Imran Khan demanding fresh elections? One reason is that it is the only means he has of getting back into power....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Illegal smuggling

The term smuggling refers to the illegal transportation of objects, substances, information or people from one area to another. In order words, it means...

Illegal sales of cigarettes

Rupee ends free-fall; gains against greenback

Pak-China red chilli contract farming achieves bumper harvest

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.