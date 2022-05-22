PCB summons four cricketers for ‘surprise’ fitness Tests on May 25

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has summoned four cricketers for the fitness Tests on May 25.

Umar Akmal, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Sohail and Sharjeel Khan are the cricketers called for fitness Tests in the hot weather of Lahore.

According to sources, the players were first asked for a physical assessment by the board.

After confirming their availability, players received a surprising message about the fitness tests from the board.

This fitness test involves completing a two-kilometre run in seven and a half minutes with various physical exercises. All four players are not currently part of the conditioning camp.

The players are of the opinion that no one takes fitness tests in such weather. Cricketers, part of the conditioning camp, also didn’t undergo the fitness. The board must have called them directly into the camp first.

It must be noted that all the above-mentioned cricketers are not part of the national team.