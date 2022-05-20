Opinion

Modern age

By Editor's Mail
10
0

Long ago, the world was in the lap of peace, comfort and love. Spirituality was the chief trait of the age. The age was not digital but stone. People were in unity. They considered the sufferings of other people as their own suffering. Frankly speaking, the world was not in the trap of glimmer and glitters of modern equipment. People were pure, they were unaware of the conspiratorial tricks. They used to live meaningful lives. They used to spend quality time. The evening used to bring clouds of happiness to them.

However, with the new dawn of the digital world, man corrupted his soul. History can never forget the brutality inflicted on African land by Europeans in the name of the Berlin conference. This shows, that with modernity, man has turned into a hollow man. He has lost the essential component of sympathy.

- Advertisement -

The man of the present age is nothing but a cannibal. Alas! The age of fragrance turned into the age of bombing. It is a modern age where humans are divided. The socio-economical and religious fabrics of humanity are set ablaze by the modern age. The conflict of giant countries is forthcoming evidence that the world has lost its peace and purity. The modern age has snatched the value of relations. T.S Eliot the renowned poet and critic of the modern age has truly called this world a wasteland. He believes we are in rat’s ally.

FAROOQUE PANHWAR

SUKKUR

Previous articleThe menace of air pollution
Next articleYasin Malik’s conviction
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

All roads lead to London?

AT PENPOINT It was an elaborate ritual, meant to bring some closure, but it didn’t, because no conclusions were reached. The meeting of Prime Minister...
Read more
Comment

Ideological differences between Naya and Purana Pakistan

In the 2018 elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was termed by opposition political parties as a ‘selected’ government. In 2022, the same situation is...
Read more
Comment

India, Myanmar and Bangladesh can exchange regional strategic advantage

The northeastern part of India, as well as the surrounding countries of Southeast Asia, is a fascinating seismotectonic zone. The region is bordered on...
Read more
Editorials

Political uncertainty persists

The opposition alliance displayed haste in bringing down the PTI government despite sharp differences over how to deal with the issues emerging in the...
Read more
Editorials

Yasin Malik’s conviction

The conviction of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik on terrorism-related charges may mean life imprisonment at the sentencing hearing for him...
Read more
Letters

The menace of air pollution

Air pollution is a major problem confronting Pakistan, with cities like Lahore and Karachi ranking among the most polluted worldwide. The greater level of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Ideological differences between Naya and Purana Pakistan

In the 2018 elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was termed by opposition political parties as a ‘selected’ government. In 2022, the same situation is...

India, Myanmar and Bangladesh can exchange regional strategic advantage

Political uncertainty persists

Yasin Malik’s conviction

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.