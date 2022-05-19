Karachi blast perpetrator received instructions from Iran: CTD

— Iran rejects allegations, seeks evidence

KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed the suspect who orchestrated the remote-controlled blast in Saddar neighbourhood of Karachi was trained in Iran, a claim vehemently rejected by the Embassy of Iran.

The roadside bombing on Thursday targeted a van carrying security forces, killing a passerby and wounding 13 people.

The CTD also revealed that the suspected terrorist received instructions and money from the head of the proscribed Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), Asghar Shah, who is residing in Iran.

According to Sajjad Khan, a local Station House Officer (SHO), the militant group subsequently claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted the Coast Guards’ vehicle.

The prime accused, Allah Dino, and his accomplice, Nawab Ali, were killed in ensuing encounter with intelligence and CTD personnel in Karachi in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The two agencies conducted a joint operation in Maripur village during which terrorists, who were present in the locality, opened fire. The security men returned the fire which killed both the terrorists.

Addressing a joint press conference with Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, CTD Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Khurram Ali said Dino was an expert of making IEDs and had been involved in terrorist activities at different levels, including attacking railway tracks.

“He went to Iran and was trained there,” he disclosed. The top cop also shared evidence of Dino’s involvement in the explosion. Multiple closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing Dino carrying the motorcycle used in the attack was shared with the press.

The accused could be further seen sitting at a hotel and later apparently pushing the remote-control device inside his pocket to cause the blast which resulted in the death of a woman and injured many others.

DIG Ali detailing the entire incident said that Dino was killed in Wednesday’s raid and was living in the Gizri area of Karachi along with Ali.

“We had clear evidence pointing towards his involvement in the blast,” he said and added that he was also arrested previously and a case was registered against him for his role in militant attacks.

He said Dino was trained in Iran as an improvised explosive device (IED) expert and was involved in multiple attacks on railway tracks. His financial accounts revealed that he had recently received a sum of Rs200,000 from abroad.

“He remained in touch with his handlers abroad,” he said.

Later in the presser, an audio clip was also played wherein Shah, the SRA boss, was heard speaking to Dino and conveying that his identity could be revealed after multiple video footage played on the television showed his face.

Shah could also be heard admonishing him for not wearing a facemask during the attack and further said his possible arrest and confiscation of explosive material by law enforcement could lead to a disaster for the militant group.

Later speaking during the press conference, Wahab appealed to the courts to refrain from giving immediate relief to the suspects in the terrorism cases and shared how Dino, who was previously released from prison, later carried out multiple attacks in Karachi.

Iranian Embassy rejects allegations, seeks evidence

A spokesperson of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Thursday rejected allegations of the use of its soil to launch a terrorist attack in Karachi.

In response to questions from some respected Pakistani media reporters about allegations that the perpetrators of the Karachi terrorist bombings may have links to Iran, the spokesperson categorically rejected and denied the allegations; stressing that the allegations were made in public and in the media without providing any evidence, proof or documents to the government of Iran through official means which is completely unprofessional and unacceptable.

“Those who act in this way are thought to give the wrong address and project the false blame. Undoubtedly, a third party seeks to destroy the brotherly and friendly relations between Iran and Pakistan,” the spokesperson said.

“Officials and those involved in the media are advised not to fall into the trap of enemies of close relations between Iran and Pakistan,” the spokesperson added.

“Respected members of the media and truth-seeking journalists are requested to follow the content only through official channels and credible sources, and to reflect on it after ensuring its credibility,” the spokesperson added.