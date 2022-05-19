NATIONAL

PM, European Council president discuss relations, Afghanistan

By Staff Report
Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif receiving Guard of Honour in Islamabad on 12th April, 2022.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has discussed by phone with European Council President Charles Michel bilateral relations, the situation in Afghanistan and the conflict in Ukraine.

During the telephone conversation on Wednesday, Sharif stressed the importance Pakistan attaches to its relationship with the European Union (EU) and reiterated his desire to deepen and broaden the already existing bilateral cooperative ties with the EU member states, the Prime Minister’s Office said later in a statement.

He recalled Pakistan’s long-standing and fruitful economic and trade cooperation with the EU, including through the application of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) Plus trade facility, which has enabled Pakistan to enhance its trade with the EU.

The prime minister also said the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan, which has been an important mechanism between them, would help deepen engagement between the two sides, especially in the fields of trade, development and climate change.

In the telephone conversation, Sharif also stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, while highlighting the importance and urgency of taking necessary steps to avert humanitarian and economic crises in the country.

Regarding the Ukraine issue, he spoke of his concern that the ongoing conflict has implications for the developing countries, the statement said.

The prime minister also urged the international community to remain engaged in finding a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine issue in accordance with relevant multilateral agreements, international law and the UN Charter.

Previous articleKarachi remote-controlled blast perpetrator received instructions from Iran: CTD
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Karachi remote-controlled blast perpetrator received instructions from Iran: CTD

KARACHI: The man suspected of orchestrating the blast in the Saddar neighbourhood of Karachi was trained in Iran and received instructions and money from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pollution behind 1 in 6 global deaths in 2019: study

LAHORE: Pollution caused some 9 million people to die prematurely in 2019, according to a new global report published Wednesday, with experts raising alarm...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three FIA staff dismissed on misconduct, corruption charges

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) dismissed from service three members of its staff, including one inspector and two sub-inspectors, on charges of misconduct,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Italy orders murder trial in case of missing Pakistan teen

ROME: A judge in Italy ordered a trial for several family members of an 18-year-old Pakistani woman who disappeared last year after refusing an...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey vow to strengthen trade relations

NEW YORK: In a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed commitment to work with Ankara to enhance economic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top court bans transfers, appointments in high-profile criminal cases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday prevented the government from making new appointments and transferring officials involved in "high-profile" and National Accountability Bureau (NAB)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Italy orders murder trial in case of missing Pakistan teen

ROME: A judge in Italy ordered a trial for several family members of an 18-year-old Pakistani woman who disappeared last year after refusing an...

Pakistan, Turkey vow to strengthen trade relations

Top court bans transfers, appointments in high-profile criminal cases

ECP decision on disqualification of Punjab defectors of PTI tomorrow

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.