PM, European Council president discuss relations, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has discussed by phone with European Council President Charles Michel bilateral relations, the situation in Afghanistan and the conflict in Ukraine.

During the telephone conversation on Wednesday, Sharif stressed the importance Pakistan attaches to its relationship with the European Union (EU) and reiterated his desire to deepen and broaden the already existing bilateral cooperative ties with the EU member states, the Prime Minister’s Office said later in a statement.

He recalled Pakistan’s long-standing and fruitful economic and trade cooperation with the EU, including through the application of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) Plus trade facility, which has enabled Pakistan to enhance its trade with the EU.

The prime minister also said the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan, which has been an important mechanism between them, would help deepen engagement between the two sides, especially in the fields of trade, development and climate change.

In the telephone conversation, Sharif also stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, while highlighting the importance and urgency of taking necessary steps to avert humanitarian and economic crises in the country.

Regarding the Ukraine issue, he spoke of his concern that the ongoing conflict has implications for the developing countries, the statement said.

The prime minister also urged the international community to remain engaged in finding a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine issue in accordance with relevant multilateral agreements, international law and the UN Charter.