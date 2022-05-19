Two policemen killed in KP firing

ISLAMABAD: Two policemen including an officer were killed in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, police and rescue teams said.

Shahpur police station Station House Officer (SHO) Shakeel Khan, along with another policeman, was on his way to work when unknown gunmen sprayed bullets at his vehicle in the provincial capital of Peshawar, a statement said.

Following the attack, rescue teams hurried to the scene and found the dead bodies of the two policemen.

No one has claimed responsibility for the incident yet, and police have sealed off the area to conduct investigations.

It was the third terrorist attack in the provincial capital since Sunday. In earlier attacks, two traders and a government official were killed in target killing incidents.

Police believed Thursday’s attack was another attack by persons on law enforcement’s hit list amid a series of intelligence-based operations against terrorists across the country.