NATIONAL

Two policemen killed in KP firing

By Staff Report
Policemen disperse vendors as time to close a market arrived during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, along a street in Peshawar on April 28, 2020. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Two policemen including an officer were killed in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, police and rescue teams said.

Shahpur police station Station House Officer (SHO) Shakeel Khan, along with another policeman, was on his way to work when unknown gunmen sprayed bullets at his vehicle in the provincial capital of Peshawar, a statement said.

Following the attack, rescue teams hurried to the scene and found the dead bodies of the two policemen.

No one has claimed responsibility for the incident yet, and police have sealed off the area to conduct investigations.

It was the third terrorist attack in the provincial capital since Sunday. In earlier attacks, two traders and a government official were killed in target killing incidents.

Police believed Thursday’s attack was another attack by persons on law enforcement’s hit list amid a series of intelligence-based operations against terrorists across the country.

Previous articlePM, European Council president discuss relations, Afghanistan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM, European Council president discuss relations, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has discussed by phone with European Council President Charles Michel bilateral relations, the situation in Afghanistan and the conflict...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi remote-controlled blast perpetrator received instructions from Iran: CTD

KARACHI: The man suspected of orchestrating the blast in the Saddar neighbourhood of Karachi was trained in Iran and received instructions and money from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pollution behind 1 in 6 global deaths in 2019: study

LAHORE: Pollution caused some 9 million people to die prematurely in 2019, according to a new global report published Wednesday, with experts raising alarm...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three FIA staff dismissed on misconduct, corruption charges

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) dismissed from service three members of its staff, including one inspector and two sub-inspectors, on charges of misconduct,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Italy orders murder trial in case of missing Pakistan teen

ROME: A judge in Italy ordered a trial for several family members of an 18-year-old Pakistani woman who disappeared last year after refusing an...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey vow to strengthen trade relations

NEW YORK: In a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed commitment to work with Ankara to enhance economic...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Three FIA staff dismissed on misconduct, corruption charges

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) dismissed from service three members of its staff, including one inspector and two sub-inspectors, on charges of misconduct,...

Italy orders murder trial in case of missing Pakistan teen

Pakistan, Turkey vow to strengthen trade relations

Top court bans transfers, appointments in high-profile criminal cases

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.