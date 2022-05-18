Woman reunited with Sikh brothers after 75 years

LAHORE: A woman, who was separated from her family at infancy in 1947 during partition of the subcontinent and adopted by a Muslim couple, reunited with her Sikh brothers after decades at Kartarpur border.

Amidst the violence during the partition and migration, Mumtaz Bibi was an infant who laid on her mother’s corpse.

The Muslim couple namely: Muhammad Iqbal and his wife Allah Rakhi, adopted the little Mumtaz Bibi. Later, Iqbal settled to village Varika Tian in Sheikhupura district, Punjab province.

Bibi was not informed that she was not the couple’s real daughter. However, as Iqbal’s health deteriorated, he told Bibi that her real family was Sikh.

When Iqbal passed away, Bibi and her son set out on the mission to find her real family using the power of social media.

The only information they had was the name of Bibi’s father and the village in which they had settled after migration to India.

When they finally found each other, her brothers – Sardar Gurumeet Singh, Sardar Narendra Singh, and Sardar Amrinder Singh reached Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur.

At last after 75 long years, Bibi was able to meet her family.