World

US Republicans block Senate bill to protect access to abortion

By AFP
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters outside the Senate Chambers in the U.S. Capitol on May 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Senate held a procedural vote on the "Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022" which would make abortion legal throughout the United States. Due to the filibuster, a 60-vote threshold required for it to pass, the vote failed with the Senate Democrats' small majority. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON: A Democratic drive to make the right to abortion the law of the land failed in the US Senate on Wednesday after Republicans refused to allow a vote on the deeply polarising issue that threatens to upend the upcoming midterm election campaign.

The House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act would have created a federal statute assuring health care providers have the right to provide abortions and patients have the right to receive them.

The effort came amid a political firestorm ignited by a leaked draft opinion that showed the Supreme Court’s conservative majority preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling guaranteeing abortion access nationwide.

But it was always a doomed and largely symbolic push, as Democrats already knew they would not be able to secure the 60 votes needed to advance towards a final yes or no vote in the evenly divided 100-member Senate.

In the end, all 50 Republicans and one of the 50 Democrats, West Virginia centrist Joe Manchin, rejected considering the legislation. Manchin’s vote was no surprise as he had telegraphed his “no” hours earlier.

President Joe Biden vowed never to “stop fighting to protect access to women’s reproductive care” and urged voters to elect more pro-choice senators.

“Republicans in Congress — not one of whom voted for this bill — have chosen to stand in the way of Americans’ rights to make the most personal decisions about their own bodies, families and lives,” he said in a statement.

Although the outcome was never in doubt, the rejection is seen as significant, with abortion rights set to be a hot button issue for November’s midterm elections, when control of both the House and Senate will be at stake.

A raucous crowd of lawmakers from the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress, which passed the legislation last September, gathered on the Senate side of the building chanting “my body, my decision” ahead of the vote.

They had been encouraged by new Politico/Morning Consult polling showing 53 percent of voters thought Roe should not be overturned, up three percentage points since last week, while 58 percent said it was important to vote for a candidate who supports abortion access.

“Generally, the people who vote and turn out based on abortion policy are those who support more restrictions on abortion rights,” said Shana Gadarian, professor of political science at Syracuse University.

“By striking down Roe, this is likely to create a new constituency of pro-choice voters who are activated to turn out and donate in ways that they would not normally in a midterm election.”

Day of action 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested over the weekend that a federal abortion ban is “possible” if Roe is overturned, although he has since acknowledged that no position on the issue has ever achieved the 60-vote threshold.

But Democrats seized on the initial remark, arguing that highlighting their disagreement with Republicans could help them in the midterms.

“If we are not successful, then we go to the ballot box,” Senator Amy Klobuchar told ABC on Sunday.

“We march straight to the ballot box, and the women of this country and the men who stand with them will vote like they’ve never voted before.”

Activism around the issue is becoming increasingly acrimonious, with angry protesters in favor of abortion rights gathering at the homes of Supreme Court justices in Washington over the past week.

Multiple organisations that support abortion rights have called for a “massive day of action” on Saturday, with marches in New York, Washington, Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as hundreds of smaller events nationwide.

Police in the nation’s capital, still on edge after Congress was attacked by a mob of former president Donald Trump’s supporters in 2021, have set up temporary fencing around the court.

The leaked opinion is also spawning renewed calls by progressives to add justices to the court, fueled by the possibility the conservative-majority bench could overturn other landmark decisions.

Previous articleOsaka launching own sports agency: report
Next articleNHL roundup: Carter Verhaeghe (5 points) leads Panthers’ rally
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Sri Lanka president set to name new PM

COLOMBO: Beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was set to name a new prime minister Thursday to try to steer Sri Lanka out of its dire...
Read more
World

Iran arrests two European nationals for ‘fomenting chaos’

TEHRAN: Iran has arrested two European nationals for allegedly “fomenting chaos and social disorder,” without revealing their nationalities. In a statement on Wednesday, the Intelligence...
Read more
World

Kherson might ‘join Russia’ as Ukraine claims successes near Kharkiv

On the 77th day of the Ukraine conflict, officials in Russian-controlled Kherson said they plan to ask for the area to become a part of...
Read more
World

Pakistan urges world to take notice of rising violence against Muslims in India

Amid the aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India, Pakistan called upon the international community to take notice and play its due role in ensuring...
Read more
World

China berates WHO chief for ‘irresponsible’ remarks on its zero-Covid policy

BEIJING: China's foreign ministry called on World Health Organisation (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to avoid making "irresponsible" remarks, after he said China's zero-Covid policy...
Read more
World

Elon Musk says he would reverse Trump’s Twitter ban

NEW YORK: Elon Musk on Tuesday said that as the owner of Twitter, he would lift the ban on Donald Trump, contending that kicking...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Sri Lanka president set to name new PM

COLOMBO: Beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was set to name a new prime minister Thursday to try to steer Sri Lanka out of its dire...

Epaper – May 12-2022 LHR

Epaper – May 12-2022 KHI

Epaper – May 12-2022 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.