Sports

Suzuki confirm they want to leave MotoGP at end of 2022

By Reuters
TOPSHOT - Team Suzuki Ecstar's Italian rider Andrea Iannone steers his bike during the last day of the 2018 MotoGP pre-season test at the Sepang International Circuit in Sepang on January 30, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Mohd RASFAN (Photo credit should read MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

MADRID: Former world champions Suzuki want to leave MotoGP at the end of this year and are in talks with promoters Dorna about the possibility of doing so, the Japanese manufacturer said on Thursday.

Suzuki said in a statement ahead of the French Grand Prix tHat the move was for financial reasons and it was also considering ending other racing activities.

“Unfortunately, the current economic situation and the need to concentrate its effort on the big changes that the automotive world is facing in these years, are forcing Suzuki to drastically decrease racing-related costs,” it said.

Suzuki added that it wanted “to use all its economical and human resources in developing new technologies”.

Dorna said last week it had contacted Suzuki to remind the manufacturer that it could not take a unilateral decision under the terms of the contract with MotoGP.

Suzuki Motor Corporation only last year renewed its involvement in the MotoGP championship in a deal running until the 2026 season.

The manufacturer has quit MotoGP before, leaving the premier class after the 2011 season due to economic recession and a stronger Japanese yen. It made a full return in 2015.

The factory team won both championships in 2020 when Spaniard Joan Mir won his maiden title in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suzuki also won multiple championships in the top category over the decades since the 1970s with Britain’s Barry Sheene, Italians Marco Lucchinelli and Franco Uncini and Americans Kevin Schwantz and Kenny Roberts Jr.

Team leader Davide Brivio left before the start of the 2021 season to join the Alpine Formula One team as their racing director.

Suzuki project leader Shinichi Sahara said at the time that Brivio’s departure was “shocking news” and a major blow to the Japanese manufacturer.

Suzuki’s proposed departure leaves the future of current riders Mir and compatriot Alex Rins uncertain.

Previous articleNuclear arsenals maintain credible deterrence in South Asia: experts
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

NHL roundup: Carter Verhaeghe (5 points) leads Panthers’ rally

NEW YORK: Carter Verhaeghe scored twice -- including the go-ahead tally in the third period -- and added three primary assists as the Florida...
Read more
Sports

Osaka launching own sports agency: report

LONDON: Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is departing IMG and launching her own sports agency with agent Stuart Duguid, Sportico reported. Japan's Osaka, the...
Read more
Sports

Brendon McCullum a contender to become England Test coach

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is a contender to take over as England Test coach, the BBC and other British media reported. Chris Silverwood...
Read more
Sports

PCB likely to announce squad for West Indies ODIs by May 20

The national squad for the ODI series against the West Indies is expected to be announced by May 20 while the camp is likely...
Read more
Sports

Anderson in awe of Hasan’s skills, praises his wicket celebration

Legendary England pacer James Anderson has praised Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali as the latter has impressed with his brilliant performances for Lancashire in...
Read more
Sports

PCB introduces strong measures to ensure transparency in age-group cricket

In order to provide a level playing field to all teenage cricketers, the Pakistan Cricket Board conducted age verification tests on as many as...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sloganeering case: police barred from booking PTI leaders under blasphemy

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday stopped the police from registering cases under sections of the blasphemy law against the top leadership...

‘Not interested’ in prosecuting PM, son in money laundering case: FIA tells court

Child dead in Chaman explosion

22 men sentenced to five years in prison for attacking temple

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.