Governance of Hamza Shehbaz

Through Hamza Shehbaz in the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s base of Punjab, he must now focus on excellent governance and delivery if he is to maintain his political hold on the state.

Despite the PTI attempting every trick in the book and, according to legal experts, going outside the boundaries of the Constitution, this pulling of the reins from their hesitant hands was accomplished. This had allowed the ruling party and its PML-Q allies to postpone the inevitable, but only for a short time. Hamza Shehbaz’s every step will be scrutinized by the opponents and the country’s remaining independent media to see if his nomination and ascension to the top post in Pakistan’s most populous province are based on merit or patronage.

He can’t afford to stumble because the PTI’s aggressive and contentious post-election campaign would mercilessly criticize him for deeds of omission and commission. One of the first tests of his nerves and talents might be his management of the Imran Khan-led protest march to Islamabad.

MUHAMMAD USAMA SHOAIB

RAHIM YAR KHAN

