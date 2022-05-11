China, Pakistan vow to carry forward high quality development of CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held virtual meeting with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Wednesday and vowed to carry forward high quality development of CPEC.

State Councilor Wang Yi extended felicitations to the Foreign Minister on assumption of office. The two Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Foreign Minister conveyed that Pakistan enjoyed unique and time-tested bonds with China and appreciated the measures taken by the two sides to strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister thanked his counterpart for China’s firm support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national development, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to China on all issues of its core interest.

The Foreign Minister underscored his determination to inject fresh momentum in the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership and add new avenues to practical cooperation.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the transformational impact of CPEC on Pakistan’s infrastructure, energy, industrialization, socio-economic development and improvement in livelihoods of the people.

He underlined that Pakistan was committed to high quality development of CPEC and looked forward to fast-tracking key projects and accelerating industrial relocation to Pakistan, especially in CPEC SEZs.

Condemning the terrorist attack in Karachi University in which three Chinese teachers lost their lives, the Foreign Minister underlined Pakistan’s firm resolve to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice. He reiterated that Pakistan attached high importance to safety and security of Chinese projects, nationals and institutions in Pakistan.

The two Foreign Ministers also discussed the evolving situation in the region and beyond, in particular the dire humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan. The Foreign Minister also briefed on the gross human rights violations and serious situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed to remain in close contact.