Bilawal writes to UN on illegal delimitation exercise in IOJK by India

By Staff Report
Pakistan's opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on April 4, 2022. - Pakistan's Supreme Court was hearing arguments on April 4 around Prime Minister Imran Khan's shock decision to call an early election, sidestepping a no-confidence vote that would have seen him booted from office. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Wednesday addressed a letter to the president of the United Nations Security Council and the UN’s secretary-general regarding India’s ploy of reducing the representation of Muslims through the unlawful “delimitation” exercise in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

A statement by the foreign ministry said that Pakistan continues to internationally highlight the alarming situation in the IOJK in the wake of India’s illegal and unilateral actions on August 5 2019.

According to the statement, Bilawal underscored that these illegal measures constitute a flagrant violation of international law, including the UN Charter, and said the relevant Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute were illegal and null and void.

Highlighting India’s gross, systematic and widespread human rights violations in IOJK, Bilawal also drew particular attention to the ongoing Indian efforts to further marginalise, disempower, and divide the beleaguered Kashmiri population.

He noted that this was a shameless assault on the identity, fundamental rights of the people, and culture of IOJK, and was designed to pave the way for installing yet another puppet government in IOJK that is pliant to BJP-RSS combine, and panders to its “Hindutva” ideology.

He also emphasised that under the garb of this inherently ill-intentioned process, India had attempted to carry out demographic engineering in the IOJK in a bid to convert Muslim majority constituencies into Hindu-majority ones.

“Through the sham ‘delimitation’ exercise, it is obvious that India is aiming to speed up the process of demographic changes that it has already set in motion through measures such as doling out millions of domicile certificates, offering jobs, and putting up land in IOJK for sale to non-Kashmiris, in complete disregard to the international law and relevant Geneva Conventions,” he said.

He urged the UN Security Council:

  • To remind India that Jammu and Kashmir remain an internationally recognised dispute pending resolution and that India should refrain from bringing about any illegal demographic changes in the occupied territory in contravention to international law, the Geneva Conventions, and India’s own obligations under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
  • To compel and counsel India to halt its human rights abuses against the people of IIOJK and cease forthwith the endemic political persecution and economic exploitation of the Kashmiris.
  • To prevail upon India to let the people of IIOJK determine their own future through a free and fair plebiscite under the United Nations auspices as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
Previous articleMQM’s Amir Khan acquitted of charges of harbouring militants at Nine Zero
Staff Report

