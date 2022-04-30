Opinion

Coke Studio Season 14

By Editor's Mail
Pakistan has a rich history of music. We have so many talented singers but very few of them got international recognition. Coke Studio Season 14 is breaking the norms for Pakistani music.

Coke Studio was established in 2008 and onwards it has produced many hit songs. The best thing about Coke Studio is that it promotes multiculturalism by inviting artists from all regions of Pakistan and it also creates magic from the fusion of different music genres.

Coke Studio 14 is produced by Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan also known as Xulfi. Xulfi has made great contributions to music. He has introduced many bands in Pakistan and he is the one that helped in the formation of The All Girl Band (TAG), the first ever-all-girl band in Pakistan on the set of Nescafe Basement Season 4.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that so far Coke Studio Season 14 is one of the best things that has happened so far in 2022. The season has featured many new faces along with our senior and renowned singers. Another best thing about this season is that so much effort has been put into the set for each song. Each song got its own set representing the theme of the song. Apart from lyrics and music, the video of the songs itself is a treat to watch.

There are many reaction videos coming up on YouTube from across the world this season. Some of its songs are in the top ranking on Spotify which is one of the largest music streaming service providers. Kudos to Xulfi and his team for introducing Pakistan’s rich music to the world.

HUMA NAWAZ

RAWALPINDI

