NATIONAL

President Alvi visits Chinese embassy, expresses condolences over KU attack

By APP

ISLAMABAD: In order to express solidarity with the people and the government of China, President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday visited the Chinese embassy and offered his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives of Chinese nationals in terrorist attack that took place in Karachi on Tuesday.

Three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack at Karachi University, while four others were injured.

Talking to Charge d’ Affaires Pang Chunxue and officers of the Chinese embassy, the president said that the entire Pakistani nation is in deep pain and shock over the unfortunate incident and shared the grief of Chinese brothers and sisters, according to a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat.

The president reiterated the resolve that Pakistan would leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and bring to justice the elements involved in this heinous incident.

Condemning the incident, the president said that some hostile countries were behind it who wanted to harm Pak-China friendship and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor but they would not succeed in their designs as both countries enjoy deep friendship and are strongly committed to further strengthen the all-weather friendship.

He asked Chunxue to convey his heartfelt condolences to the Chinese people, Communist Party and President Xi Jinping.

Chunxue thanked the president for visiting the embassy and expressing solidarity with the people and the government of China.

She said that both countries have shared future and a long history of friendship and close cooperation. She condemned the attack and hoped that the culprits behind this incident would be apprehended and punished.

Previous articleImran Khan reacts to Masjid-e-Nabwi incident
Next articleCoke Studio Season 14
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran Khan reacts to Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has distanced himself from the Pakistani pilgrims, who had chanted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation during...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran announces long march towards Islamabad in last week of May

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday asked his party workers and supporters to march towards Islamabad in the last week of May...
Read more
NATIONAL

Daily Covid-19 update: 65 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 65 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Saturday. The overall tally of the infected...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab bureaucracy reshuffle on the cards

LAHORE: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Saturday summoned a meeting of the members of the civil service posted in Punjab after taking oath at Governor's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Aid group reports surging numbers in child abuse in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: An aid group dedicated to child protection said its data shows assaults and sexual abuse of children have surged by nearly a third...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI moves intra-court appeal in LHC against oath of office to Hamza

LAHORE: Lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday filed an intra-court appeal in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the court’s Friday’s decision directing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran Khan reacts to Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has distanced himself from the Pakistani pilgrims, who had chanted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation during...

Imran announces long march towards Islamabad in last week of May

Germany takes Italy to UN court again over Nazi compensation claims

Virat Kohli hits laborious 58 to overcome alarming IPL batting slump

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.