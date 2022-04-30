President Alvi visits Chinese embassy, expresses condolences over KU attack

ISLAMABAD: In order to express solidarity with the people and the government of China, President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday visited the Chinese embassy and offered his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives of Chinese nationals in terrorist attack that took place in Karachi on Tuesday.

Three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack at Karachi University, while four others were injured.

Talking to Charge d’ Affaires Pang Chunxue and officers of the Chinese embassy, the president said that the entire Pakistani nation is in deep pain and shock over the unfortunate incident and shared the grief of Chinese brothers and sisters, according to a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat.

The president reiterated the resolve that Pakistan would leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and bring to justice the elements involved in this heinous incident.

Condemning the incident, the president said that some hostile countries were behind it who wanted to harm Pak-China friendship and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor but they would not succeed in their designs as both countries enjoy deep friendship and are strongly committed to further strengthen the all-weather friendship.

He asked Chunxue to convey his heartfelt condolences to the Chinese people, Communist Party and President Xi Jinping.

Chunxue thanked the president for visiting the embassy and expressing solidarity with the people and the government of China.

She said that both countries have shared future and a long history of friendship and close cooperation. She condemned the attack and hoped that the culprits behind this incident would be apprehended and punished.