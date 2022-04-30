Food Security in Sri Lanka

Even in this technological world in the 21st century, humans cannot eat money and gadgets to quench their thirst and hunger. This statement is not just self-explanatory or not just an inference. This has been the fact and in other words, physical activities, agriculture and other farming operations should always be encouraged.

In the East or the West, countries like the US, Australia and continents like Asia cannot brush aside agriculture anymore because people out there have been getting their food and eatables only from agricultural activities. This is also true of Russia which has been ruthlessly involved in the war against Ukraine, destroying the latter’s ecosystem, humans and economy mindlessly – thereby disturbing the global economy unnecessarily. Here comes a big sad story of the economic crisis Sri Lanka has been facing now.

First off, the people in Sri Lanka have been reeling from severe economic shocks caused by various factors including a failed regime. Unable to bear the brunt of the current economic crisis, people in Sri Lanka have been shunning their meals at least once or twice a day – even avoiding tea and coffee to save money. On the other hand, this current poor situation may lead to numerous humanitarian crises from violence to hunger deaths to suicidal attempts to child crises to threats to women’s safety – if allowed to continue. The Sri Lankan government apart, the international community, neighbouring Asian countries and the UN should send their assistance to Sri Lanka in the form of food items immediately.

As a matter of fact, backed by water sources and rigorous agricultural activities, my native areas like Korkai, Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu have been home to bananas, paddy, betels and other food crops. Only such rigorous agricultural activities and people’s hard work will pave the way for strong food security and economic growth.

In this context, the UN, some other Asian representatives and global farm experts should visit Sri Lanka now to take stock of the situation and share their ideas and strategies with the island nation regarding how to strengthen the local agriculture in the next few months.

SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

MUMBAI