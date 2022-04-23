NATIONAL

Resignations of PTI MNAs de-sealed

By News Desk

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the resignations of PTI members have been de-sealed and their fate would be decided strictly according to the Constitution, law and rules, a news outlet reported on Saturday.

The PTI MNAs had tendered their resignations en masse after the Imran Khan government was ousted through a no-confidence motion earlier this month.

Subsequently, former deputy speaker Qasim Suri had accepted the resignations and issued a notification in this regard.

Speaking to journalists, Ashraf said: “I will call every resigning member to my chamber individually to consider the fate of his/her resignation, and the process will start soon.”

The speaker further added that those who do not want to resign would be given due consideration.

“I am convinced that no decision should be taken beyond rules and the Constitution,” he said.

Ashraf said democracy is the only solution to all issues being faced by the common people.

News Desk

