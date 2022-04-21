NATIONAL

China, Pakistan joint working group discusses cooperation in Science and Technology

By Staff Report
Pakistan and China flag together realtions textile cloth fabric texture

ISLAMABAD: The second meeting of Pakistan-China Joint
Working Group (JWG) on Science and Technology under Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was held via video link to discuss cooperation in science and technology.

The meeting was co-chaired by Humaira Ahmed, Federal Secretary for Ministry of Science and Technology and Dai
Gang, Director-General of Department of International Cooperation of Ministry of Science and Technology of China.

The JWG meeting expressed that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners, and that China and Pakistan will work together to deepen cooperation in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), and provide sci-tech support for the development of CPEC.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of STI cooperation as a central pillar for the social and economic development of both countries. Executive Director of CPEC Authority appreciated the progress of CEPC and expressed hope that the deliberations of the meeting will result in initiation of some projects in the area of Science and Technology.

The JWG acknowledged achievements made by Chinese Academy of Sciences and Higher Education Commission (HEC) in jointly building China-Pakistan Joint Research Center on Earth Sciences at Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.

Furthermore, it commended outcomes achieved by China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) through cooperation in STEM education, China-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor, people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation in science and technology.

It also appreciated Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and Chinese Association of Science and technology (CAST) on the progress on Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) for mutual recognition of engineers.

The JWG decided to support Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA) in the development of Special Technology Zones across Pakistan and also support other programs related to development of knowledge ecosystem, such as
training and capacity building of policy-makers on STI, incubation programs and knowledge exchange events.

Staff Report

Pakistan Today
