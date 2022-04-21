Sharjeel Memon inducted into Sindh cabinet

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday inducted PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon into his cabinet.

According to a notification, the Sindh government made Memon part of the provincial cabinet. However, his portfolio is yet to be announced.

Reports said that Memon would be given the portfolio of information minister and he will take the oath of his ministry on Friday.

“The governor Sindh has been pleased to appoint the following member [Sharjeel Inam Memon] of the provincial assembly, Sindh as provincial minister on the advice of the chief minister with immediate effect,” read the notification.

Currently, Saeed Ghani has the portfolios of information minister and labour minister.

Meanwhile, the Sindh chief minister de-notified Awais Qadir Shah as transport minister.