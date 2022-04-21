NATIONAL

Sharjeel Memon inducted into Sindh cabinet

By News Desk

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday inducted PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon into his cabinet.

According to a notification, the Sindh government made Memon part of the provincial cabinet. However, his portfolio is yet to be announced.

Reports said that Memon would be given the portfolio of information minister and he will take the oath of his ministry on Friday.

“The governor Sindh has been pleased to appoint the following member [Sharjeel Inam Memon] of the provincial assembly, Sindh as provincial minister on the advice of the chief minister with immediate effect,” read the notification.

Currently, Saeed Ghani has the portfolios of information minister and labour minister.

Meanwhile, the Sindh chief minister de-notified Awais Qadir Shah as transport minister.

Previous articleChina, Pakistan joint working group discusses cooperation in Science and Technology
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

China, Pakistan joint working group discusses cooperation in Science and Technology

ISLAMABAD: The second meeting of Pakistan-China Joint Working Group (JWG) on Science and Technology under Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM withdraws foreign affairs portfolio from Tariq Fatemi

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday withdrew the portfolio of foreign affairs from Tariq Fatemi, a day after appointing him as his special assistant...
Read more
NATIONAL

AJK PM says Modi’s IIOJK visit equivalent to rubbing salt on Kashmiris’ wounds

MIRPUR: Newly-elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said on Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Indian...
Read more
NATIONAL

Supreme Court not to be influenced by criticism: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday remarked that the Supreme Court (SC) will not be influenced by criticism as long...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM orders ‘foolproof security’ for Imran ahead of Lahore rally

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday ordered foolproof security for former prime minister Imran Khan after the latter received security threats prior to his...
Read more
NATIONAL

Economic terrorists will not be allowed to flee the country: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that those who have committed “economic terrorism” will not be allowed to flee the country, adding...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

AJK PM says Modi’s IIOJK visit equivalent to rubbing salt on...

MIRPUR: Newly-elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said on Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Indian...

At least 14 dead as blasts rock Afghan cities

Supreme Court not to be influenced by criticism: CJP

PM orders ‘foolproof security’ for Imran ahead of Lahore rally

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.