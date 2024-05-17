COAS lauds Pakistan hockey team’s performance in Azlan Shah Cup

Gen Munir hosts team at GHQ, vows comprehensive support to ensure team’s continued success

PHF President expresses gratitude to COAS for meeting, interaction with team members

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday commended the national hockey team, the runners-up of the Sultan Azlan Shah tournament, for their outstanding performance.

“The hockey team has brought immense pride to the nation, and we are committed to providing them with comprehensive support to ensure their continued success,” COAS General Syed Asim Munir stated during a meeting with the national hockey team players at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Tariq Hussain and other PHF officials, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the interaction, General Munir commended the team for their outstanding performance, extending his best wishes to the players for their future endeavours.

PHF President Tariq Hussain expressed gratitude to the COAS for the opportunity to meet and interact with the team.

Yesterday, the team was honoured at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister of Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, and Pakistan hockey greats including Samiullah Khan, Islahuddin Shehbaz senior and others were present.

Pakistan lost to Japan 4-1 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 2-2 in normal time. The Japanese goalkeeper made two excellent saves in the shootout, which ended the Green Shirts’ hopes of lifting the title.

The national side returned to the country on Sunday and was given a heroic welcome at Lahore Airport, where Prime Minister Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashood, former captain Chaudhry Akhtar Rasool, Muhammad Saqlain, Anjum Saeed, and other former players were present.

The final had to be decided on a shootout after both teams scored two goals apiece at the end of full time. Japan took the lead in the shootout courtesy of Ryoma Ooka, while his teammates continued the momentum, scoring the other three. Pakistan missed the first two shots, but Ammad Butt netted the ball in the third stroke.

Japan staged a comeback to level the score 2-2 after Pakistan scored two goals in the third quarter. Kazumasa Matsumoto produced a second goal in the 47th minute.