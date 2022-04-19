Civil-military harmony imperative for state to function effectively: Mazari

PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said that civilian supremacy is a norm in democracy but cordial ties between civil-military leadership are imperative for the state to function effectively.

In a series of tweets, she said: “A lot of confusion is unnecessarily being created over civil-military relations. Let’s get some facts clear. In a democracy, civilian supremacy is the norm but for the state to function effectively there must be civil-military harmony.”

Apparently referring to ousted prime minister Imran Khan’s decisions, she said that it is the premier’s prerogative to nominate a candidate for the post of the chief minister and make appointments to the top military leadership of his own choice.

“So let’s be clear. There is no arrogance in a PM appointing CMs of his choice – in fact it is his prerogative. Just as it his prerogative to advise president on selection of the three service chiefs. PM’s prerogative to select DG ISI. Advice on military appointments always rightly sought from military,” she added.

She referred Articles 243 and 245 of the Constitution, saying that armed forces’ constitutional role is clearly defined “so if military assists civilian leadership in performing its tasks then it helps foster harmonious civil-military relations”.