NATIONAL

Civil-military harmony imperative for state to function effectively: Mazari

By News Desk

PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said that civilian supremacy is a norm in democracy but cordial ties between civil-military leadership are imperative for the state to function effectively.

In a series of tweets, she said: “A lot of confusion is unnecessarily being created over civil-military relations. Let’s get some facts clear. In a democracy, civilian supremacy is the norm but for the state to function effectively there must be civil-military harmony.”

Apparently referring to ousted prime minister Imran Khan’s decisions, she said that it is the premier’s prerogative to nominate a candidate for the post of the chief minister and make appointments to the top military leadership of his own choice.

“So let’s be clear. There is no arrogance in a PM appointing CMs of his choice – in fact it is his prerogative. Just as it his prerogative to advise president on selection of the three service chiefs. PM’s prerogative to select DG ISI. Advice on military appointments always rightly sought from military,” she added.

She referred Articles 243 and 245 of the Constitution, saying that armed forces’ constitutional role is clearly defined “so if military assists civilian leadership in performing its tasks then it helps foster harmonious civil-military relations”.

Previous articleA new Palestinian strategy is desperately needed
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECC approves Rs68 billion grant for disbursement of price differential claims to OMCs

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Rs 68.81 billion supplementary grant for disbursement of price differential claims to OMCs...
Read more
NATIONAL

Miftah given a tight time frame to combat economic crises

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed 57-year-old economist and businessman Miftah Ismail as the finance minister who will be tasked with quickly arresting a...
Read more
NATIONAL

’Not a BOT’ trends on Twitter after PML-N accuses PTI of using fake accounts

I am “Not a BOT” became one of the top trends on Twitter on Tuesday after the ruling PML-N claimed that the PTI is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Civil society demands justice for Nazim Jokhio at protest outside KPC

Members of civil society staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday and demanded justice for Nazim Jokhio, who was found murdered...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N supporters stage protest outside residence of Jemima’s mother

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) supporters have held a protest outside the residence of former prime minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's 88-year-old mother in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court grants interim bail to 9 MPAs in Punjab Assembly brawl case

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to nine MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in the Punjab...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Ringing in the new federal cabinet

Finally the PML(N)-led government is in place. The new 37-member cabinet was sworn in on Tuesday a little over a week after Prime Minister...

Information minister presser

Suffering during Holy month

ECC approves Rs68 billion grant for disbursement of price differential claims to OMCs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.