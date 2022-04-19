Sports

Talha Talib says positive dope test result ‘unintentional mistake’

By News Desk
Talha Talib of Pakistan competes in the men's 67kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

LAHORE: Pakistan’s weightlifter Talha Talib called his positive dope test result an “unintentional mistake” in a letter to the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF).

Surprise dope tests were conducted by the International Testing Agency along with International Weightlifting Federation in Gujranwala and Lahore for all Pakistani weightlifters.

After failing a dope test recently, Talha wrote a letter, stating that he did it unknowingly.

Test reports revealed signs of prohibited medicines in samples of three weightlifters, including Talha, which could lead to a ban of four years. He was suspended on March 14.

In his letter to PWF, Talha said that “he had no idea about the presence of prohibited substances in his body” while also stating that he would “never even think about violating doping rules”.

However, the 22-year-old also said that “he could have made an unintentional mistake, which could be due to lack of knowledge, and for that he is sorry”. Talha — whose previous nine dope tests all came back negative — has also decided against submitting B-sample as he trusts the laboratory results.

It must be noted that Talha won the first-ever medal for Pakistan in the World Weightlifting Championship, bagging bronze at Tashkent last year. He narrowly missed out on winning an Olympic medal for Pakistan at 2020 Tokyo Olympics. “I have always kept my focus on training and making my country proud through lawful means,” Talha stated.

News Desk

