With the rise of globalization, cultural diversity in the workplace has become more of a trend. In the workplace, cultural diversity the subject of how to successfully collaborate with people from diverse cultural backgrounds is still a matter that requires training and awareness, and it is not something that should be taken for granted. In today’s modern workplace, the people who make up each workplace are as varied as the job that is being done. People who worked together in the past were frequently from the same culture, and having a workforce made up of people from many cultures was uncommon. However, just as the work has changed over time, so has the concept of bringing together people from all backgrounds to complete the task.

Everything has its pros and cons. It depends upon whether it is viewed positively or negatively. Every single person is different. We are designed that way. We are also given the ability to choose virtue or evil. Seeking virtue instead of evil in the choices we make is beneficial to us as an individual as well as to society. The same is in the case of cultural diversity. If it is viewed positively, it can benefit the workplace as well as the economy of the country. For diversity to bring strength, it should be valued in the corporate philosophy. Most importantly, it must be integrated into the company’s practices. This takes time and commitment to celebrating diversity. Workers must be willing to be open-minded and non-judgmental about the value of differences. . Our economy will grow and benefit from these changing demographics if businesses commit to meeting the needs of diverse communities as workers and consumers. By bringing together individuals with diverse backgrounds and experiences, businesses can more effectively market to consumers from different racial and ethnic backgrounds. It is no surprise, then, those studies show diversifying the workplace helps businesses increase their market share. Companies are more likely to hire the finest and brightest in the labour market when they recruit from a diverse pool of candidates.

Workers that are talented and innovative will assist in improving the company’s profit on the micro-level and when more companies hire such bright workers from a variety of backgrounds, profits will rise on a macro level, resulting in economic prosperity. In an increasingly competitive economy where talent is crucial to improving the bottom line, it is becoming increasingly necessary to draw from the largest and most diverse pool of candidates to succeed in the market. Effective problem-solving on the job requires bringing together people with a variety of qualifications, skills, and experiences.

In the same way, diversity encourages creativity and innovation. In a Forbes poll conducted in 2011, 85 percent of 321 big worldwide organizations (those with at least $500 million in annual revenue) strongly agreed that diversity is crucial to encouraging workplace creativity. Diversity in the workplace is necessary to create a competitive economy in a globalized world. As communities continue to grow, it’s important to harness the talent of all cultures. Businesses should continue to capitalize on the growth of women, people from different religions and races and transgender people in the labour force. Our increasing diversity is a great opportunity for Pakistan to become more competitive in the global economy by capitalizing on the unique talents and contributions that diverse communities bring to the table

So, given that our country is a melting pot of cultures, I wonder how prosperous our country’s economy can grow if more and more businesses hire a multicultural workforce.

BUSHRA TAHIR

LAHORE