Sharif, Qureshi submit nominations for prime minister election

By Staff Report
Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif (C) speaks flanked by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (2ndL) during a press conference with other parties leaders in Islamabad on April 7, 2022 after a Supreme Court verdict. - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces being booted from office at the weekend after the Supreme Court ruled on April 7 that parliament had been illegally dissolved and a no-confidence vote on his government must go ahead. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

— Supporters of ousted Imran Khan to protest across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif, candidates for the next prime minister, filed nomination papers on Sunday after incumbent Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote in National Assembly.

Qureshi submitted four forms with the National Assembly Secretariat, while Sharif, the unified opposition’s candidate for the post, filed 13.

The Secretariat had initially announced that 2:00 pm would be the deadline for submitting the nomination papers for the election of the prime minister and the leader of the house while the scrutiny process would begin at 3:00 pm.

The House will meet tomorrow at 2:00 pm to elect the new prime minister.

Khan had clung on for almost a week after a united opposition first tried to remove him, managing to put off the no-confidence vote, which he said was part of a foreign-backed plot against him, and dissolving parliament.

But the Supreme Court ordered National Assembly to convene and hold the vote and Khan’s government fell in the early hours of Sunday after a 13-hour session that included repeated delays and lengthy speeches by lawmakers from his party.

The vote went ahead after the army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, met Khan, said two sources who declined to be identified, as criticism mounted over the delay in the process.

Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member National Assembly for the no-confidence motion, giving them the majority they needed.

Khan has not commented publicly on his ouster but even before the vote, he called for protests.

“I am going to struggle,” he said in an address to the nation on Friday.

“I tell all of my supporters across Pakistan, on Sunday, after Isha (evening) prayers, you all have to come out of your homes and protest peacefully against this imported government that is trying to come to power.”

‘NEW DAWN’

The front-runner to become the next prime minister, Sharif, said Khan’s departure was a chance for a new beginning.

“A new dawn has started … This alliance will rebuild Pakistan,” Sharif told parliament on Sunday.

Sharif was for years chief minister of Punjab and has a reputation as an effective administrator.

His first tasks will be to repair relations with the military as well as a key ally the United States, and tend to a stuttering economy.

The military viewed Khan and his conservative agenda favourably when he won the election in 2018, but that support waned after a falling-out over the appointment of the influential military intelligence chief.

Khan had antagonised the United States throughout his tenure, welcoming the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year and more recently accusing the United States of being behind the attempt to oust him.

Washington dismissed the accusation.

— With input from Reuters

Staff Report

