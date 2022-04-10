Sharif, Qureshi submit nominations for prime minister election

— Supporters of ousted Imran Khan to protest across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif, candidates for the next prime minister, filed nomination papers on Sunday after incumbent Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote in National Assembly.

Qureshi submitted four forms with the National Assembly Secretariat, while Sharif, the unified opposition’s candidate for the post, filed 13.

The Secretariat had initially announced that 2:00 pm would be the deadline for submitting the nomination papers for the election of the prime minister and the leader of the house while the scrutiny process would begin at 3:00 pm.

The House will meet tomorrow at 2:00 pm to elect the new prime minister.

Khan had clung on for almost a week after a united opposition first tried to remove him, managing to put off the no-confidence vote, which he said was part of a foreign-backed plot against him, and dissolving parliament.

But the Supreme Court ordered National Assembly to convene and hold the vote and Khan’s government fell in the early hours of Sunday after a 13-hour session that included repeated delays and lengthy speeches by lawmakers from his party.

The vote went ahead after the army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, met Khan, said two sources who declined to be identified, as criticism mounted over the delay in the process.

Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member National Assembly for the no-confidence motion, giving them the majority they needed.

Khan has not commented publicly on his ouster but even before the vote, he called for protests.