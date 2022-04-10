NATIONAL

Imran calls meeting of top PTI committee to chalk out future course of action

By Staff Report
Pakistani opposition politician Imran Khan gestures to supporters at the site of an anti-government protest in front of the Parliament in Islamabad on August 29, 2014. Pakistan's interior minister said Friday the intransigence of anti-government protest movements had left no alternative but mediation by the army to end a two-week political crisis that has shaken the nuclear-armed nation. The country's powerful army chief General Raheel Sharif was named mediator on August 28 in the standoff between the government and protesters led by populist cleric Tahir-ul-Qadri and cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan. AFP PHOTO/ Aamir QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the party’s core committee in the evening to chalk out the future strategy.

In a tweet, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said following the meeting, Khan will “announce the future course of action”.

“Pakistan Zindabad [Long Live Pakistan].”

The former prime minister was ousted on Sunday when he lost a vote of confidence in the National Assembly, after being deserted by coalition partners who blame him for a crumbling economy and failure to deliver on his campaign promises.

The result of the vote, which was the culmination of a 13-hour session that included repeated delays, was announced just before 0100 (2000 GMT on Saturday) by the presiding speaker of the Lower House, Ayaz Sadiq.

Khan was ousted after 3-1/2 years as leader of the country where the military has ruled for nearly half of its nearly 75-year history.

Parliament will meet on Monday to elect a new prime minister.

Previous articleBBC report on attempt to block Bajwa’s sacking ‘pack of lies’: ISPR
