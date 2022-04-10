Imran calls meeting of top PTI committee to chalk out future course of action

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the party’s core committee in the evening to chalk out the future strategy.

In a tweet, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said following the meeting, Khan will “announce the future course of action”.

“Pakistan Zindabad [Long Live Pakistan].”

The former prime minister was ousted on Sunday when he lost a vote of confidence in the National Assembly, after being deserted by coalition partners who blame him for a crumbling economy and failure to deliver on his campaign promises.

The result of the vote, which was the culmination of a 13-hour session that included repeated delays, was announced just before 0100 (2000 GMT on Saturday) by the presiding speaker of the Lower House, Ayaz Sadiq.

Khan was ousted after 3-1/2 years as leader of the country where the military has ruled for nearly half of its nearly 75-year history.

Parliament will meet on Monday to elect a new prime minister.