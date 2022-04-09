NATIONAL

Hammad regrets over regime change attempts under international conspiracy

By Staff Report
Hammad Azhar, Pakistan's energy minister, speaks during an interview in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Pakistan plans to open up access to liquefied natural gas imports to offset dwindling local production and meet surging demand. Photographer: Asad Zaidi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday expressed serious concerns over the attempts being made to topple the democratically elected government under an international conspiracy.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he said there were proofs of foreign elements’ involvement in the regime change plot.

He said the government wanted to share the evidences and contents of the “Threat Letter” with the leadership of opposition parties, but unfortunately they refused to attend the in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security convened by the Speaker National Assembly.

The minister said the public had given the mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2018 general elections as the party had won 156 seats.

Now in the prevailing political scenario and fail the international conspiracy, he said the government was of the view to go for the early election to get afresh mandate, but the opposition parties were avoiding facing the masses.

Previous articleUN writes to India over inaction on death threats to Dalit journalist
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

UN writes to India over inaction on death threats to Dalit journalist

NEW DELHI: A group of United Nations rights experts has written to the Indian government expressing concerns regarding the death threats received by Dalit...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal claims debate over alleged threat letter in NA illegal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that the "debate" over the alleged "threat letter" in the National Assembly is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indian occupational troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops on Saturday during cordon and search operations martyred two youth in South Kashmir's Islamabad...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan is pride of the nation: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the pride of the whole nation and no one...
Read more
NATIONAL

Media a partner of PTI in the struggle for change: Governor Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that media has been a partner of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in ongoing struggle for change. He stated...
Read more
NATIONAL

Undemocratic, rude attitude of PTI becomes disgrace for politicians: Baloch

LAHORE: Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), former parliamentary leader Liaqat Baloch has said that undemocratic, mischievous and rude attitude of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan is pride of the nation: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the pride of the whole nation and no one...

Media a partner of PTI in the struggle for change: Governor Punjab

Undemocratic, rude attitude of PTI becomes disgrace for politicians: Baloch

Becker could face jail after bankruptcy verdict

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.