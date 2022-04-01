NATIONAL

Pakistan pavilion wins silver award for interior design at Expo 2020 in Dubai

By Monitoring Report

DUBAI: An international jury has given Pakistan the Silver Award for interior design out of the 192 pavilions at Expo 2020, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said.

Last week, the Pakistan pavilion won the BURJ CEO Award for “Best Pavilion Exterior Design.”

The pavilion has been visited by over one million people since its launch in October last year.

“We would like to thank our Creative team, especially Ms Noor Jahan for (Interior) and Mr Rashid Rana for (Exterior) for their creativity in showing actual Pakistan to a broader audience,” Dawood said.

He also appreciated the team at the Ministry of Commerce, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the Pakistan Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well as Pakistan’s ambassador to the sheikhdom.

Monitoring Report

