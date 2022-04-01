Minister says intelligence service has uncovered plot to assassinate PM

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said intelligence agencies have reported a plot to assassinate the prime minister.

The security of Imran Khan has since then been beefed up after these reports, he said in a shocking tweet.

سیکیورٹی ایجنسیوں نے رپورٹ کیا ہے کہ وزیر اعظم عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملےکا منصوبہ سامنے آیا ہے، ان رپورٹس کے بعد حکومتی فیصلے کے مطابق وزیر اعظم کی سیکیورٹی میں اضافہ کر دیا گیا ہے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 1, 2022

The tweet came days after former minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda said that a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate Khan over his refusal to “sell the country”.

He made the claim on Wednesday on the ARY News programme “Off the Record” in response to a question about Lettergate which the prime minister said contained “evidence” of a “foreign conspiracy” to topple his government.

Khan raised the issue of the letter on Sunday — citing an unnamed “foreign power” — at a huge rally of his supporters in Islamabad.

Vawda said there was a threat to Khan’s life but remained evasive when host Kashif Abbasi asked whether the purported plan to assassinate Khan was mentioned in the letter.



The former senator told Abbasi the prime minister was told multiple times that bulletproof glass needed to be installed before his dais at the March 27 rally. “But, as always and as usual, he said my [death] will come when Allah wills. Don’t worry about it,” he quoted Khan as saying.

US MEDDLING

In a speech delivered to the nation Last night, Khan accused the United States of meddling in internal politics — a claim quickly denied by Washington — as a debate on the no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly was postponed.