Trust vote: China says expect political parties to uphold Pakistan’s interests

BEIJING: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of China said Beijing expected the political parties in Pakistan will stay united and uphold the supreme interest of the country’s development and stability.

While responding to a question about the no-confidence motion moved against the prime minister, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said: “China is committed to non-interference policy, adding that as an all-weather strategic cooperative partner and friendly neighbour of Pakistan, it is our sincere hope that all parties in Pakistan will stay united and uphold the major interest of country’s developments and stability.”

The comment came as Imran Khan accused the United States of meddling in Pakistan’s politics — a claim quickly denied by Washington — as a debate on the no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly was postponed.