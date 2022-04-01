NATIONAL

Trust vote: China says expect political parties to uphold Pakistan’s interests

By Staff Report
China's President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 28, 2019. (Photo by MADOKA IKEGAMI / POOL / AFP)

BEIJING: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of China said Beijing expected the political parties in Pakistan will stay united and uphold the supreme interest of the country’s development and stability.

While responding to a question about the no-confidence motion moved against the prime minister, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said: “China is committed to non-interference policy, adding that as an all-weather strategic cooperative partner and friendly neighbour of Pakistan, it is our sincere hope that all parties in Pakistan will stay united and uphold the major interest of country’s developments and stability.”

The comment came as Imran Khan accused the United States of meddling in Pakistan’s politics — a claim quickly denied by Washington — as a debate on the no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly was postponed.

No prime minister has ever seen out a full term, and Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling.

The government is also battling to contain a rise in militancy by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which on Wednesday announced an offensive against security forces during Ramadan, due to begin within days with the sighting of the next new moon.

Fighting for his political life, Khan addressed the nation late Thursday, appearing to blunder when he named the United States as the origin of a “message” he said showed meddling in Pakistan’s affairs.

“America has — oh, not America but a foreign country I can’t name. I mean from a foreign country, we received a message,” he said.

Local media reported the message was in a briefing letter from Pakistan’s former ambassador to Washington, Asad Majeed Khan, recording a senior US official telling him they felt relations would be better if Khan left office.

“They say that ‘our anger will vanish if Imran Khan loses this no-confidence vote’,” he said.

Staff Report

