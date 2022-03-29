CITY

CITY NOTES: Getting on the same page

By M A Niazi

Imran Khan was probably more relieved than pleased at the Australian victory in the last Test, and thus the series, because it meant that he was not brought face to face with some other player likely to replace him as being on the same page. Even though Shaheen avfridi was among the wickets, he didn’t take enough to bring Pakistan a win. Imran’s nightmare is Shaheen Afridi taking  about 12 wickets and setting up a Pakistan victory.

Apart from the Test, Imran also got bad news from London, where Kaveh Musavi of Broadsheret said that he had not uncovered any evidence of Mian Nawaz Sharif’s corruption. Now why would Mousavi, who had be+en hired at the turn of the century by NAB, exonerate Nawaz? The real reason hwe wasn’t able to uncover any evidence was because he has never played cricket, or has ever done volunteer work let alone built a cancer hospital. Imran has impressed everyone and especially the courts) with reverse swing. Now anyone who bowls an inswinging yorker like he did, has to be believed when he accuses them to corruption. There’s no need for evidence.

As for the numbers game, and which side has more MNAs, we need to remember what Lenin said when his Bolsheviks won only 183 of 767 seats, coming second to the Social-Revolutionaries, who won 324 seats. Not having any planes, trains or ATMs to bring other members, he just ignored the results, saying that his party didn’t need ‘formal majorities.’

Lenin was a little like Khan, as he didn’t care for convention. True, he hasn’t invented reverse swing, but he had the right idea. Just before the elections in November 1917, he had carried out the coup which had brought him to power. An interesting thing about the election was that soldiers and sailors voted at their place of duty, not in their native constituency. Lenin himself was elected from the Baltic Fleet. That couldn’t happen in Pakistan. The Navy couldn’t get representation, and no civilian could ever represent a military constituency.

The usual 23 March commemoration was a little overshadowed this year, because of the no-confidence vote and because of the OIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting. This is also our Republic Day, for all our Constitutions take effect on this day. Of course, there’s also a tradition of regarding the Constitution as a ‘piece of paper’. The first Constitution, that of 1956, only lasted about two years.

It was only this year that I found out that India also marks 23 March. Not as Pakistan Day, but because that was the anniversary of the hanging of Bhagat Singh in 1931, for killing a young British police probationer. Bhagat Singh had it easy. The ASP(UT) was on a motorcycle. Back in 1930, that was no doubt a very dashing thing, but try and catch an ASP(UT) on a motorbike nowadays. I’m not advocating doing anything violent, understand. I’ll leave that to Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who is so incensed against the PTI floorcrossers that he would like to tie a bomb to himself and suicide-bomb them. I don’t think he should, but one of the problems with suicide bombers is that they might decide to explode at you if you don’t agree with them.

I remember the days when the answer to floorcrossers was the creation of a ‘forward bloc’. The government would stop defections by inductions into the Cabinet. I wouldn’t be surprised if Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s induction into the Cabinet was why some floorcrossers first got disillusioned with Imran. Why not me? Does my breath smell? Were natural questions. And now look at them. Not just Ghulam Sartwar Khan, but Shehryar Afridi are walking around a little awkwardly, anxious to give them a hug.

Previous articleEpaper – March 29-2022 LHR
M A Niazi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

TIPP aims to improve transparency, facilitate trade

Pakistan Single Window PSW, organized the preview of the ‘Trade Information Portal of Pakistan (TIPP)’ today before a group of public and private sector...
Read more
CITY

CITY NOTES: Revolt of the ATMs

The Revolt of the Machines was (and probably still is) up there with the Zombie Apocalypse as something that is a major threat to...
Read more
LAHORE

KUMON opens doors in Lahore

LAHORE: Japan-based KUMON, one of the world’s largest after-school math and reading enrichment programmes opened its doors in Lahore in February 2022. Kumon Institute of...
Read more
CITY

Faiz inspiration for generations: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said Faiz Ahmed Faiz inspired generations and showed the path of service to humanity. She was speaking...
Read more
CITY

KP inks MoUs worth $8bn during Dubai Expo

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has signed 44 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth $8 billion with foreign investment companies during Dubai Expo. The 9th Board meeting...
Read more
CITY

Faiz Festival: 25 sessions held on second day

LAHORE:The 6th Faiz Festival titled "Chalo Phir Se Muskuraain" continued at Alhamra Arts Council here on Saturday. On the second day of the festival, 25...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Maryam jeers at PM Imran in PDM’s Islamabad power show

Taking a jibe at the premier’s decision to nominate PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi for the post of Punjab chief minister, Maryam said, “After seeing...

Only a theory?

India’s secular courts define ‘essentials’ in Islam?

Opposition has complete numbers for no-confidence motion, PM fleeing of contest: Bilawal

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.