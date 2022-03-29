Canadian gymnasts call for probe into sexual abuse, toxic culture

A group of 71 current and former Canadian gymnastics national team members have asked the director-general of Sport Canada to launch an inquiry into the sport’s national governing body’s “toxic culture” because they “can no longer sit in silence.”

According to multiple Canadian media outlets, an open letter was sent to Vicki Walker on Monday, saying plenty of complaints have been made against Canadian coaches in private, but the fear of retribution prevented them from speaking out for nearly a decade.

“We are coming forward with our experiences of abuse, neglect and discrimination in hopes of forcing change,” the letter said. “We ask Sport Canada to take action to ensure the next generation of Canadian gymnasts is not subject to the physical and psychological trauma that we have had to endure.”

“Over the past five years alone, there have been multiple complaints about and even arrests for various forms of emotional, physical and sexual abuse. The subjects of these complaints have been Canadian coaches, many of whom we were exposed to as minors at GymCan sponsored training camps, provincial/national competitions, and national team assignments.

“We know that there are many more examples of harm that have not yet come to light, and we know that abusive behaviors continue in gyms across this country today,” the letter stated.

“The current Board and CEO of GymCan have failed to address these issues and have failed to earn the trust and confidence of athletes. Their inability to adequately respond to ongoing systemic abuse, mistreatment, and discrimination is troubling.”