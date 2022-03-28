Shahzain Bugti resigns as PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) President Shahzain Bugti on Monday resigned as special assistant to the prime minister on reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan.

He formally tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is to be noted here that the JWP president had Sunday announced quitting the PTI government, saying that he had enough of the unfulfilled promises the prime minister had made for the development of the province.

Shahzain had unveiled his decision at a joint news conference with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari following their meeting on the prevailing political situation in the country in the wake of the no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

He had informed the newsmen about his party’s decision to part ways with the PTI government and resignation from the federal cabinet.

“The government has failed to deliver in Balochistan. The federal government gave us hope that things will improve, but the people have been disappointed,” he had remarked.