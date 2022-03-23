Opinion

Ukrainian Weapons Manufacturing Industry

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Wars can be expensive. And for a war to take place, someone has to be footing the bill to make a windfall profit later. Russia’s attack on Ukraine to take over large swaths of land that are mostly farms and empty land is mainly to destroy the Ukrainian weapons and military industry, which is in direct competition with Russia. The Ukrainian weapons industry gained many customers after the Armenia and Azerbaijan war. Although Pakistan cannot stop a World Superpower like Russia. Pakistan should instead proactively work to transfer the Ukrainian weapon experts, especially the drone experts to Pakistan, which would greatly enhance Pakistan’s fairly new weapons industry. Ukraine’s government might even agree to help save their experts through a deal with transfer to Pakistan.
SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER
Peshawar

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNo-confidence motion or miscalculation?
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

No-confidence motion or miscalculation?

Following Pakistani politics is nothing less than watching an award-winning mystery film– you just never know what is about to happen or who the...
Read more
Comment

Anti-Arab Bias and Ignorance of European History

Much has been written about the double standards in political commentary regarding the war in Ukraine. This has been on display in the way...
Read more
Comment

Pakistan Day: retrospect and prospect

The All-India Muslim League was born in Dacca in 1906 after the partition of Bengal. Lord Curzon partitioned Bengal for a number of reasons,...
Read more
Editorials

Grim prospects ahead for PM

Two of the hotly debated issues concerning the no confidence move were settled on Monday by the Supreme Court. The first was related to...
Read more
Editorials

Locking horns with the ECP

Earlier this month, a verdict by a two-bench Supreme Court bench limited the promulgation of ordinances solely to emergency situations, if neither House of...
Read more
Comment

Why I am a Muslim

I am a Muslim because the Quran completes my picture of reality. Mind you, it is not a matter of my liking the Quran’s...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Grim prospects ahead for PM

Two of the hotly debated issues concerning the no confidence move were settled on Monday by the Supreme Court. The first was related to...

Locking horns with the ECP

PPMA extends deadline for nationwide strike by pharma industry

CJP forms larger bench to hear presidential reference seeking opinion on Article 63 (A)

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.