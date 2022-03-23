Opinion

Modern Problems

By Editor's Mail
Youth are considered to be the future of any nation. But unfortunately, our youth face many problems and challenges. Nowadays our young generation has become so much addicted to their mobiles. They spend their valuable time on social media leaving them nothing but hopeless idols. The youth of Pakistan has become engrossed in digital media that they are unable to learn moral values from their elders. Social media has made them so isolated that many mental health issues are seen in young people. Depression, social anxiety, suicide, hopelessness and other mental health issues have marred our young generation.
Peer pressure is also considered a big concern for youth. The pressure of becoming successful in their careers from their elders leave the young generation frustrated. They become incompetent and begin to degrade themselves. Moreover, lack of opportunity and unemployment make youth unable to perform efficiently. They feel disappointed which in turn results in them using drugs and they become addicted to social media and other games. In essence, the youth of the modern era have found themselves in the abyss with mental health issues, disappointment and frustration. This situation is in dire need of attention from peers, parents, educational institutions and the government. Where is our youth headed? It is food of thought for everyone in this age of the modern world.
MAHNOOR FATIMA,
Gujranwala.

