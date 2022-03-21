NATIONAL

Historic OIC session tomorrow

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - DECEMBER 19: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu makes a speech during the17th Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on December 19, 2021 in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo by Cem Ozdel/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will begin in Islamabad on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The two-day summit, which will be held at the level of foreign ministers, is being convened under the theme: “Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session, his office said.

“The session will address many topics and the activities of the OIC General Secretariat on implementing the resolutions adopted on various issues in the Islamic world, including the issue of Palestine and Al-Quds,” the OIC said in a statement last week.

The summit will also discuss developments in Afghanistan and its humanitarian consequences for the people, and the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

In addition, the meeting will also take stock of the decisions taken at the Extraordinary Session of the last CFM summit held in Islamabad in December last to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The meeting will also reiterate its resolve to combat rising tides of Islamophobia, and discuss strategies to counter the threat of climate change, vaccine inequity and erosion in progress towards the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Many African issues will also be on the summit’s agenda, including the situation in Mali, the Sahel region, and Lake Chad, and the situation in Central Africa and the Republic of Guinea, the statement said.

The OIC foreign ministers will also discuss developments in Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, and other regions during the summit.

The meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir will also take place on the sidelines of the conference.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend as a special guest. Officials from non-member nations, representatives from the United Nations, regional and international organisations, including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will also participate.

The visitors will also witness the annual Pakistan Day military parade on March 23.

Previous articlePuppeteers set to start Istanbul chapter
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Puppeteers set to start Istanbul chapter

KARACHI: A family master in the art of puppetry says it is set to entertain audiences in Turkey, launching its theatre company's Istanbul chapter...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh police book two PTI MPs over protest outside defecting lawmaker’s house

KARACHI: Sindh police on Monday booked two Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers and several party leaders for staging a protest outside the residence of a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Delhi-Doha flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

KARACHI: A Qatar Airways flight going from Delhi to Doha made an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi "due to indication of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Response sought from govt on plea against journalist protection law

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Ministry of Human Rights to submit its response on a petition moved against the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Encroached state land worth Rs5 billion recovered in 48 hours: BoR member

LAHORE: The Board of Revenue (BoR) retrieved approximately 504 acres of state land valued at Rs5 billion in the last 48 hours across Punjab. In...
Read more
NATIONAL

Youth renews pledge to uphold Jinnah’s legacy with pride: ISPR boss

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar on Monday shared a brief video based on the monologue of youth addressing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Response sought from govt on plea against journalist protection law

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Ministry of Human Rights to submit its response on a petition moved against the...

Encroached state land worth Rs5 billion recovered in 48 hours: BoR member

Youth renews pledge to uphold Jinnah’s legacy with pride: ISPR boss

Reference seeking interpretation of floor-crossing law lands in top court

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.