Qureshi, Egypt counterpart discuss ties, global issues

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Egypt counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Sunday discussed bilateral ties, cooperation in diverse fields and important regional and global matters.

During a meeting, Qureshi said Egypt is an important country of the Middle East region and was achieving political stability and strength under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Qureshi said both the nations were linked on basis of faith and cultural affinities, and expressed satisfaction at the shared views with regard to various regional and international issues, a press release said.

Shoukry had arrived to attend the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

Qureshi observed that bilateral ties between the two countries had been strengthened during the last few years due to increased interaction at the highest level.

He noted that bilateral trade between the two countries surged to $423 million during the 2020-21 fiscal year. The two sides also agreed to cement the bilateral trade.

Participation in the joint air defence exercises in Egypt was also a manifestation of the strong defence ties between the brotherly countries, Qureshi added.

Qureshi said the cultural relationship could also serve as a platform to bring the people of the two countries closer, adding Islamabad would welcome proposals from Cairo to strengthen the ties.

He said the meeting of the OIC foreign ministers was being held in Islamabad when Pakistan would be celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence.

Shoukry thanked the foreign minister for the warm welcome accorded to him.