NATIONAL

Qureshi, Egypt counterpart discuss ties, global issues

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Egypt counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Sunday discussed bilateral ties, cooperation in diverse fields and important regional and global matters.

During a meeting, Qureshi said Egypt is an important country of the Middle East region and was achieving political stability and strength under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Qureshi said both the nations were linked on basis of faith and cultural affinities, and expressed satisfaction at the shared views with regard to various regional and international issues, a press release said.

Shoukry had arrived to attend the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

Qureshi observed that bilateral ties between the two countries had been strengthened during the last few years due to increased interaction at the highest level.

He noted that bilateral trade between the two countries surged to $423 million during the 2020-21 fiscal year. The two sides also agreed to cement the bilateral trade.

Participation in the joint air defence exercises in Egypt was also a manifestation of the strong defence ties between the brotherly countries, Qureshi added.

Qureshi said the cultural relationship could also serve as a platform to bring the people of the two countries closer, adding Islamabad would welcome proposals from Cairo to strengthen the ties.

He said the meeting of the OIC foreign ministers was being held in Islamabad when Pakistan would be celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence.

Shoukry thanked the foreign minister for the warm welcome accorded to him.

Previous articleLifetime disqualification for defecting PTI MPs: Fawad
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Lifetime disqualification for defecting PTI MPs: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday the PTI MPs who defected to the opposition have one-week time to explain...
Read more
NATIONAL

Confidence vote: Speaker convenes crucial Parliament session on 25th

ISLAMABAD: A crucial session of the National Assembly to deliberate on the no-trust motion moved against the prime minister by the multi-party Pakistan Democratic Movement...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran urges joint Islamic effort to engage with ‘new realities’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined that Islamic nations must carefully navigate the “new realities” and actively shape the emerging world order to realise...
Read more
NATIONAL

317 Ramadan bazaars to be set up across Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday announced an Rs8 billion package to provide relief to the public during the holy month of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army blames short circuit as explosions rock Sialkot facility

LAHORE: A series of explosions that rocked Sialkot early on Sunday was caused by "short circuiting" at an army munitions depot, the Inter-Services Public...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Loyal’ PTI MP among show-cause notice receivers

LAHORE: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MP Sunday decried the show-cause notice served on him by the party on the accusation of defecting to the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

317 Ramadan bazaars to be set up across Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday announced an Rs8 billion package to provide relief to the public during the holy month of...
Sialkot

Army blames short circuit as explosions rock Sialkot facility

‘Loyal’ PTI MP among show-cause notice receivers

Tait wants to keep intensity high in Pakistan fast bowlers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.