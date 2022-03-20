NATIONAL

Lifetime disqualification for defecting PTI MPs: Fawad

By Staff Report
Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing a Press briefing in Islamabad August 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday the PTI MPs who defected to the opposition have one-week time to explain their position to the ruling party.

In a post on Twitter, the minister recalled a show-cause notice has been issued to the MPs to “explain their position within seven days”.

“The process to declare their [National Assembly] seats vacant will begin after a week and all the MNAs will be disqualified for a lifetime,” he said, adding the process of nominating new members on the reserved seats has begun.

On Saturday, the party served show-cause notices to its 13 MPs for purportedly crossing the floor to support the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The notice issued by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said the MPs have violated the party’s discipline.

The notice said that as per Article 63 (1)(A), the lawmakers are bound to implement the party policy.

Staff Report

