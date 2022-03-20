Lifetime disqualification for defecting PTI MPs: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday the PTI MPs who defected to the opposition have one-week time to explain their position to the ruling party.

In a post on Twitter, the minister recalled a show-cause notice has been issued to the MPs to “explain their position within seven days”.

“The process to declare their [National Assembly] seats vacant will begin after a week and all the MNAs will be disqualified for a lifetime,” he said, adding the process of nominating new members on the reserved seats has begun.

تحریک انصاف کے منحرف اراکین کو نوٹس جاری کئے گئے ہیں اور سات دن کے اندر پوزیشن واضع کرنے کا کہا ہے ایک ہفتے بعد ان کی نشستوں کو خالی قرار دینے کی کاروائ ہوگی اور تمام اراکین تاحیات نااھل ہوں گے مخصوص نشستوں پر نئے ممبران نامزد کیے جارہے ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 20, 2022

On Saturday, the party served show-cause notices to its 13 MPs for purportedly crossing the floor to support the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The notice issued by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said the MPs have violated the party’s discipline.

The notice said that as per Article 63 (1)(A), the lawmakers are bound to implement the party policy.