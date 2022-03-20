NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 375 new cases, one death from Covid-19

By Staff Report
A journalist wearing a facemask as a prevention measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus uses her smartphone as she attends a press conference with the organisers of a women's march, in Islamabad on March 10, 2020. - The organisers of a women's march in Pakistan called on March 10 for an independent investigation into a "coordinated attack" on their rally over the weekend. Days of mounting tensions boiled over on on March 8 when a group of Islamist counter-protesters in the capital hurled stones, bricks and sticks at a march marking International Womens Day. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 375 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday.

The NCOC, a department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said the total number of confirmed cases has increased to 1,521,888, including 1,475,759 recoveries in the Asian country.

Over the last 24 hours, one person succumbed to the disease, taking the total number of coronavirus deaths to 30,329, showed the NCOC data.

Sindh remains Pakistan’s most-affected province in terms of the number of cases, with 573,579 infections in total, followed by province, which has reported 504,393 cases so far.

Previous articleQureshi, Egypt counterpart discuss ties, global issues
Staff Report

