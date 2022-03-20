NCOC daily update: 375 new cases, one death from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 375 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday.

The NCOC, a department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said the total number of confirmed cases has increased to 1,521,888, including 1,475,759 recoveries in the Asian country.

Over the last 24 hours, one person succumbed to the disease, taking the total number of coronavirus deaths to 30,329, showed the NCOC data.

Sindh remains Pakistan’s most-affected province in terms of the number of cases, with 573,579 infections in total, followed by province, which has reported 504,393 cases so far.