NATIONAL

PM urges expatriates to make “safe investments” in CBD, RUDA projects

By APP
Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing at Pakistan Overseas Conference in Islamabad on 15 March 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that there were massive investment opportunities available for the overseas Pakistanis to make safe investments in Central Business District (CBD) and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) projects.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review progress on the said projects, said record revenue of Rs. 57.88 billion had been generated during two auctions of commercial plots in CBD.

Appreciating the efforts of CBD team, the prime minister said the government had targeted dead capital lying unutilized throughout the country and had converted it into sustainable revenue generating initiatives.

He viewed that unplanned and unmanaged urban sprawl would affect food security where green areas were being converted to housing and commercial areas.

He said that government was adopting environment friendly approach for new urban projects to cater for residential and commercial needs as well as preserving green areas.

The prime minister directed the Punjab government to take legal action against illegal housing societies selling land in flood plains thereby risking the lives and investments of the general public.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed about progress of CBD and RUDA projects including Lahore’s first Downtown auctions, captive power plant construction, Chahar Bagh, Rakh Jhok National Park, RUDA Technology Park, 10,000 apartments District dedicated for overseas Pakistanis, waste water treatment plant and other amenities.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, SAPM Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority Lt. Gen. (R) Anwar Ali Haider and senior officers attended the meeting. Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Housing Minister Malik Asad Khokhar, Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Advisor to CM Punjab Dr. Salman Shah and senior officers joined via video link.

Previous articleBoR retrieves state land
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM congratulates Yoon Suk-yeol on wining South Korea presidential election

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday, days after the conservative opposition candidate from South Korea rode to victory in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

National government suggestion exposed Shahbaz’s true intentions: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif exposed himself before the nation when he floated...
Read more
NATIONAL

State challenges brother’s acquittal in Qandeel murder

ISLAMABAD: The government moved the Supreme Court against the acquittal of the convict in the murder of Qandeel Baloch, a model on social media,...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC orders Sindh to file response on SC LG verdict implementation

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the provincial government to submit its reply over the implementation of the Supreme Court’s verdict...
Read more
NATIONAL

New ISPR song for Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Thursday released a new song in connection with Pakistan Day which is celebrated every year on March 23. Shad Rahay...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top lawyers body urges SC to intervene to avoid violence during trust vote

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) approached the Supreme Court on Thursday, requesting it to intervene to avoid a potential "anarchic situation" which...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

State challenges brother’s acquittal in Qandeel murder

ISLAMABAD: The government moved the Supreme Court against the acquittal of the convict in the murder of Qandeel Baloch, a model on social media,...

SHC orders Sindh to file response on SC LG verdict implementation

New ISPR song for Pakistan Day

Top lawyers body urges SC to intervene to avoid violence during trust vote

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.