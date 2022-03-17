Uncategorized

BoR retrieves state land

By Staff Report
The Board of Revenue Punjab retrieved 1,456 acres and 3 kanals state land worth two billion 95 crore 57 lakh 17 thousand rupees in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Okara and Toba Tek Singh districts in the last 48 hours.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar said that more than 1354 acres of state land worth Rs.2 billion 61 core 93 lakh 70 thousand in Gujranwala was retrieved.

Similarly, 95 acre six kanal state land worth Rs.19 core 20 lakh had been retrieved in Faisalabad while two-acre state land worth Rs.44 lakh in Okara and 4 acre 12 marla state land worth Rs.14 crore had been retrieved in T.T. Singh.

Babar Hayat Tarar said that since the launch of the operation against land grabbers and illegal encroachers across the province BoR with the help of the concerned administration had retrieved one lakh 91 thousand 110 acre state land with a value of 484 billion one core one lakh 91 thousand rupees.

This includes 4237 acre urban state land having value of Rs.67 billion 28 crore rupees and one lakh 86 thousand 873 acres of rural state land had been retrieved worth Rs.416 billion 82 crore, he added.

Staff Report

