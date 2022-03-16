NATIONAL

‘We will lock them like pigeons in a cage’: Fawad blasts opposition

By Staff Report

Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that ‘imminent failure’ of no-trust motion would prove to be a fatal blow for the opposition and would draw curtains on its leaders’ politics once and for all.

“We will lock them like pigeons are locked in a cage,” Fawad said while addressing a press conference here flanked by Planning Minister Asad Umar and other PTI leaders.

He said that politics was not for the faint-hearted, adding that the opposition parties have established a market of mules and donkeys in Sindh. “Javed Latif (a leader of PML-N) himself had admitted that they (the opposition) were involved in horse-trading. We are ready for everything,” he added.

Criticising PDM head and JUI-F Amir Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Fawad dared the senior politician to organise even a single public gathering similar to those held by Prime Minister Imran Khan recently.

The information minister claimed that Imran Khan’s popularity during the past two weeks had increased. “The people are standing with Imran Khan and even a survey has confirmed this,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that PTI was going to organise a historic public rally on the call of PM Imran on March 27 in Islamabad.

He said that seven organisational committees have been formed with the directions to immediately begin a mass public mobilisation campaign in every nook and corner of Pakistan.

Asad said that PTI’s provincial presidents have been directed to formulate committees at the districts level. He said that all party organisations have been instructed to start mass mobilisation to participate in the “mammoth public rally” to express solidarity with Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar also fired a broadside on the opposition, lambasting its political leader over social media.

“One day they (opposition) demand resignation [from PM Imran], and on the other they desire immediate elections. At times they emphasise on a no-confidence motion and at others, they dream a national government or NRO… the opposition is getting more panicked with each passing day,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

 

 

